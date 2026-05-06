100 Years of Corporate Human Sacrifice

Governments have long ceased governing by the will of the people. Democracy is literally as much fantasy as Unicorns.

Instead, we are governed by corporations who allow the governors to continue the theatre of public representation. they allow said governments to host the theatre so long as it remains beneficial to said corporations, until the illusion can no longer be manipulated by fake plausibilities.

Then the theatre goes through the motions of establishing a new ‘play.’ Meanwhile they continue their depopulation and control agenda while innocent and unsuspecting societies are focus on survival. The only thing they are interested in are profits. The ‘love’ of money is truly evil when seen through the scale of a century as we will see tonight.

Buckle up and watch for tiggers!

How Rockefeller chose a medical monopoly:

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Silent Century - In 1913 the Rockefellers Bought Every Herbal School in America — Then Closed Them All by 1925

The Vertical Integration That Controlled American Medicine:

Rockefeller_s takeover of American healthcare:

Forgotten History - PROOF Corporations Will Sacrifice YOU for Profit - Forgotten History Compilation

Wannsee meeting and the shift to industrialized mass murder:

Wannsee meeting and the shift to industrialized mass murder:

DuPont’s forever chemical, it’s in your blood:

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How a farmer exposed DuPont’s toxic dumping:

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Max German - Pfizer Got CAUGHT: You're Now Eating This Daily (CHECK YOUR LABELS)

How Pfizer Created the First GMO Cheese Enzyme Chimax:

Pfizer’s Hidden Role in the Cheese Industry:

How to Tell If Your Cheese Uses Synthetic Rennet:

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Cyb3rMaddy - I decoded cell tower traffic… this shouldn’t be visible

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