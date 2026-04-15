From our inception, from the moment we became Canada, we were a Representative Democracy for 159 years. That’s how long it took for Canada to turn full communist. I wont say it took 159 years to be a 3rd world shite hole because it’s been running for that title for a while now.

How long before we all look the same, Ireland, UK, France, Canada.... 3rd world civil war shit holes? The word can see almost every former ‘Commonwealth” nation has the same cancer, Liberal Globalism. So much for Common Wealth hey? Because Communism can’t stand wealthy commoners lol.

As always, buckle up you will be triggered.

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Liz Churchill - GLOBAL TREASON CRISIS: UN, WEF & WHO are the DEATH CULT engineering our COLLAPSE… Neil Oliver: “They hold the mass of the world’s population in a position lower than that of the bugs they’d have us eat…”

The Simple Investor - Mark Carney STEALS A Majority Government! NOW WHAT?

CTV News - Conservatives never wanted to bring Liberals down: analyst

Canada Info - "They Smell the Hypocrisy" | Conservative MP Jacob Mantle's brutal takedown of floor-crossers

Canada Poli - Not nearly good enough.

BertaProudDad - BREAKING: Mark Carney just suspended the federal fuel excise tax until Labour Day!

CTV News - Quebec names Christine Frechette as new premier

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Rebel News Canada - Bomb threat forces evacuation at Catholic high school in Cobourg, Ont. 🇨🇦

Ryan Gerritsen - Unbelievable. This girl has been banned from the University of Guelph campus FOR LIFE

Mocha Bezirgan - B.C. Parents Guard School Amid Youth’s Alleged Kill List: “We Don’t Want Another Tumbler Ridge”

Brian Lilley - Tragic - A Church FIRE happening tonight in Saint-Romain, Quebec 🇨🇦 Construction of this church began in 1893

Ryan Gerritsen - This is Toronto Canada right now.

Thomas Sowell Quotes - “For all of you that wonder what life is like after high school, I'm in a Walmart parking lot, eating tuna out of a can… sleeping in my car.”

Dimani - How POVERTY Became The New Normal For Canadians In 2026: Canada’s New Working Poor

Matt Cart - The Controlled Demolition Of Canada

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Moose on the Loose - Carney’s Liberal Team ROCKED by New Texts… How Does This Keep Getting WORSE!?

Moose on the Loose - Carney Asked if Pierre Should RESIGN… His Response Is DEPLORABLE

AnitaK - “You Don’t Have To Wear It — That’s Canada eh.

Canada Uncensored - WHAT IS WRONG WITH CANADA!? TRUDEAU is a WHAT!?

Michael Cooper, MP - Carney's BILLION Dollar (and Growing) SCAM

American Warrior for Christ - Dear Canada,



The American People love and cherish you.



What we don't like is your Prime Minister bad mouthing us while he and his family live in, study in, work in, own in, and profit from the United States.



Get rid of this globalist turd. Share Wayne’s Substack

United Center - JD Vance has just exposed Carney to the entire world's media!

The Carney Files - On March 26, 2026, Bill C-15 received Royal Assent. This law creates Canada’s first national regulatory framework for stablecoins — a digital version of the Canadian dollar that lives on a blockchain. Days later, Deloitte and Stablecorp announced QCAD — Canada’s first official digital Canadian dollar.

Elevate Report - Trump Will CRUSH Carney

Fight for Canada - Trump Should Freeze Carney’s U.S. Assets

Society Unveiled - Jasmin Laine TOTALLY WRECKED CBC's Greg MacEachern!

Carl Vernon - I didn’t expect this

Liz Churchill - A message from Ireland that perfectly explains what is happening…

Carl Vernon - She really said this

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Mike Benz - To recap: The EU Council...

Kateryna Lisunova - ZELENSKYY: For the first time in the war, an enemy position was captured entirely by ground robotic systems and drones - without any infantry. A robot entered the most dangerous zones instead of a soldier and took the positions.

cpac - The Growing Focus on Canada–EU Relations: MEPs on the Future of Partnership

House of El - Europe Launches NATO REPLACEMENT - Ukraine/UK/Turkey/Norway ALL JOIN, USA OUT

BuBBliK - They knew too much. Now they're gone.. 10 scientists.. 36 months.. 0 explanations..

Fallout Squirrel - Gen X Will Outlive You - The FATAL Skill Gap Nobody Admits (Grid-Down Truth)

Your 3 step survival assignment

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