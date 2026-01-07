2026 Early Lottery Winners

A) Venezuela Wins 51st State

B) Chrystia Freeland Wins State Dpt Appointment, in Ukraine!

C) From VP Candidate to dropping Minnesota race and running

D) Iran/Venezuela coincidence?

Orwell told us about the Three Super-states of 1984: Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia.

Like it or not, we have “front row seats to his alleged fantasy warning becoming reality. There are two camps. You either see it coming or you don’t.

Buckle up. 1984 - All hail Oceania - Stary Crust

The Polite Ponzi Scheme Why Canada is Becoming a Feudal State - Hoch

Canadian's Are FED UP.. More Are Realizing It's Over - Matt Cart

Toronto District School Board was duped into sending $1 million to fraudster who can barely spell - lifewithsonduren

Mark Carney is LOSING a Liberal MP - Erskine-Smith resigning! - The National Telegraph

BREAKING: Ukraine HIRES Freeland as Economic Advisor - elev8podcast

Zelenskyy appoints Freeland as an economic adviser - CBC News

The EU is not hiding it anymore. - Steven Eugene Kuhn

BREAKING: Tim Walz DROPS OUT of Minnesota Governor’s Race After Somali Fraud EXPOSED | Arrest Soon? - Benny Johnson

Maduro challenged, President Trump Accepted. - Mrexotics19

Trump CAPTURES Maduro, STRIKES Venezuela - bennyjohnson

Clutch my pearls ohhh noooo - Tajana Cekic

U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela following Maduro capture: Trump - CBC News

Trump threatens more countries as uncertainty grows in Venezuela - CBC News

Venezuelan interior minister calls for calm after US strike and Maduro's capture - The Canadian Press

Canadians divided over US attack on Venezuela after Trump ousts Maduro - Global News

US capture of Maduro ignites global divide - Global News

They Wanted Venezuela Freed… Until Trump Did It - John Bolton

Regarding Venezuela… - Nick Freitas

But how do Venezuelans feel? - BigFreedomUSA

Trump and Putin just SHOCKED the world, and NATO and EU globalists are furious | Redacted News - Redacted

The Iran Protests are Becoming Truly Insane - Paul Warburg

Iranian Revolutionary Has A Message To Islamist Media That’s Going Viral Now! - Tal Oran - TheTravelingClatt

IRAN RIOTS 101: Everything you need to know, explained by an Iranian - Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری

Iran’s supreme leader vows not to yield as unrest simmers nationwide - Global News

BREAKING: Netanyahu Approves Attack On IRGC In Iran - Revolution In Tehran - Tousi TV

1984 Movie Concept w/ Neil DeGrasse Tyson - Universe_University

The World Map In 1984 According To George Orwell - Goryanski

What If 1984 Actually Happened After World War 2?! - Drew Durnil

