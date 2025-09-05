A 35 Year Old Warning Resurfaces

This is one from the archives of things we were not supposed to know or figure out. Better late than never, chances are 35 years ago no one would have believed it. Now, it connects so much of the foundation of the Cabal agenda it's impossible to ignore.

The question is, what can we or will we do about it? These parasites will not just say sorry and go away, they are fully, generationally committed to their 'plan' for humanity. Whether we like it or not.

Buckle up folks, there will be turbulence yet again.

Across both Alberta and Saskatchewan, there’s a growing sense of concern around governance, representation, and the future of our provinces. To help bring clarity and constructive dialogue to these complex issues, a group of like-minded individuals has organized a public forum in Regina on October 18, titled The Prairie Rising Forum. The event will feature experts who understand both what is happening and what may be coming, offering informed insight to help the public better navigate the road ahead.

On Tuesday you will want to tune in to hear from Ivor Cummins himself, The Fat Emperor himself returns. Everything happens for a reason, I was going to use his clip The One Video You and Your Family Need to Watch Today - Revelatory! tonight because he is 100% correct. It’s possibly the most important clip I’ve played in a very long time. I’ve had it cued for 2 days and out of the blue He and I connected today. He was with us last pre-Carney so it will by a super dynamic show.

After having our minds collectively blown by what was exposed in Ivor’s archive find, every dark theory was confirmed, the depopulation agenda corroborated, we can all have a complete understanding of what the 65 plus year plan to control the world looks like. And how far they have come, particularly when you reflect on Canada…

It becomes crystal clear, undeniable, critical to understand how humanity and Canadians have to get engaged in defiance. Criminals Rule Canada, Dark Reality of MAiD, and Growing Mass Surveillance | Blendr Report EP123

Yes… your lives literally do depend on defiance, not now but right F’n now! 14.7 Million of us are on the chopping block of the termination agenda. It wont be any new Canadians.

