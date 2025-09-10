A Change of Show Plans

I didn’t see this one coming and I’d bet you didn’t either. Who remembers the $8 Billion dollar deal Carney made in Australia, for your safety?

Well… its maybe bizarre, but it’s probably the first thing the Carney regime started working on and it’s already underway. No news or press releases, no fanfare, just the DND posting a quiet “Media Advisory” on their website on August 26th.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Today there were 2 of 4 Canadian National Defence to hold public engagement sessions scheduled for Ontario. Two in Coboconk with 2 planned tomorrow for Clearview township.

Media advisory August 26, 2025 – Kawartha Lakes, ON – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces The Department of National Defence (DND) will host public engagement sessions to answer questions and provide details about the upcoming construction of the Arctic Over-The-Horizon (A-OTHR) Transmit Site at 0 Thistle Trail, Kawartha Lakes. Community members from Kawartha Lakes and surrounding areas are invited to attend. DND experts will be available to discuss the project. Sessions are expected to last two hours, depending on attendance, and will include a presentation on the project followed by a question-and-answer session.Today’s:

Tuesday: September 9, 2025, 2:00 pm EDT and 7:00 pm EDT. Where: Coboconk Community Centre, 9 Grandy Rd., Coboconk, ON

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tomorrow:

When: Wednesday - September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. EDT and 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Creemore Station on the Green, 910 Caroline St. E, Creemore, ON

National Defence to hold public engagement sessions in Clearview Township, Ontario

I almost missed it too, as I’m sure 99% of the local community members did. I’m glad I did not miss it and not only that, I also live streamed it! Im 100% sure the so called “experts” rue their assignments this week. The turn out was small, but fierce, distrusting, and scalding in their questions of what already seems like a “Done deal.” In fact they were informed they really didn’t have any say, but could ask questions.

This is the start of something else, you can tell just by listening in. The experts were anything but expert on anything except arrogance and condescension. The word salad and Liberal talking points were painfully pathetic, their dismissal of concerns exactly what you would expect from a regime.

This feels a whole lot more like DARPA experiments than ‘for our safety Russia bad’. In fact if you look at some of the links below, it will seem like a huge and dangerous waste of tax funding with zero benefit on any level. I think tens of Billions of dollars could be spent much better than running it through the money laundry mat of psuedo defence spending. Communities need to get engaged immediately

Links retrieved from Tuesday DND chat:

A Canadian Perspective on High-Frequency Over-the-Horizon Radar

ADA183672

The Impact of Wireless and EMFs on Birds

RF Radiation (RFR) Effects on Wildlife and their Habitats

Electromagnetic Field Insurance Policy Exclusion Are The Standard

Cell Phones Wireless Companies Warn Shareholders About Future Financial Risks From Electromagnetic Radiation

Antenna in Akrotiri nature conservation area, Cyprus

The Negative Effects of ElectroMagnetic Frequencies (EMF) on the Human Blood and Biological Terrain

MEP arrested at UK base in Cyprus

Health response of two communities to military antennae in Cyprus

Ukraine tried to disable a Russian 500-target over-the-horizon radar

Ukrainian intelligence drone attacks over-the-horizon radar at distance of over 1,800 km

BIBLIOGRAPHY-OF-REPORTED-BIOLOGICAL-PHENOMENA-

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org



Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti