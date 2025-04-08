Only a criminal or a Liberal could argue Canada is NOT in shambles, or could deny crime and corruption have captured our highest offices and all of media. The rabid tribalism between political parties and or candidates is peak childishness, they all serve the same Monarchy while squealing Sovereignty and Orange Man bad...

I personally, (cynically) see elections as simply parasitical lobbying to be next up to serve the same Monarchy. They ask for your funding to campaign to be the ‘next King’s man.’ Literally… So long as any party swears fealty to the king, it's all the same syndicate pretending to be different.

The syndicate vying for control of Canada is the same syndicate crushing EU freedoms. It started a long time ago and they still have the same playbook.

Share Wayne’s Substack

A Consequential Time For Canada 979KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Canada is not an exception as we see Daniel Tate facing 2 years in prison for writing “Free John” on the boarding that is covering up the first Prime Minster of Canada Sir John A MacDonald at Queens Park.

At the same time, Carney promises a $150M budget increase for CBC. I do not have to wonder why lol. It should come as no surprise that senior citizens that watch state-funded TV all the time are the highest polling Liberal party supporters.

It’s not just gaslighting, it’s normalizing whats coming. It can, and will get a lot worse if Carney is allowed to steal the coming election. Tom Quiggin is on point with this WARNING FOR CANADIANS

Share Wayne’s Substack

So do you believe the polls? Like Blendr News I don’t, but some do. Even Brian Lilley is desperately asking: Is there a Silent Majority for Poilievre?

Carney escalates the situation & announces counter-tariffs. HE NEEDS THIS CONFLICT TO WIN. That’s how he holds onto the seniors.

“Orange Man Bad” is the top talking point for all parties, which in itself is highly intellectually dishonest. Even the CPC has embraced the Liberal Dogma. Stop Blaming Trump For Our Failures - Its Liberal Anti-Business Dogma!

It makes it easy for us to not notice 11 Billion dollars being thrown away (or siphoned) by ‘other’ Liberals…

But what makes Mark Carney so dangerous? It’s his ideology, which he seems to come by honestly even if it the only honest thing he has. We all know he is willing to carve up his own kids, but have you ever heard his father????? Disturbing no?

In fact it’s not just former UK Prime Ministers but also former elitist WEF bankers that are warning us that Mark Carney IS our crisis! Some suggest his intent is to make Canada China’s 24th Province.

Others suggest Canada will become India…. both are compelling, disturbing, plausible arguments. Disturbing because they are so plausible…

Given the list of accomplishment claims for the candidate who’s ‘door knocker’ came to my door just before the show, I can confirm that the Liberals Climate Eco-Terrorist cult is getting brazenly confident. They couldn’t have known I’d know the truth behind her bragging about associating with radical anti energy zealots like 350.org

Share Wayne’s Substack

"Canada shed some 33,000 net jobs in March, the U.S. added 228,000 jobs.” Carney claims Canada’s economy is stronger??? Is that more Liberal math? Mario says he’s figured it out and it’s very disturbing. In fact, a lot of unions for the public sectors seem to be taking a very aggressive stance against the Conservatives. A lot of the information they put out I believe is flat out false.

Mark Carney has been advising the Liberal government—calling the shots Since 2020 while involved with over 20 corporations as a chair or advisor. Including making deals with China through Brookfield. This is a massive conflict of interest—and he’s getting away with it. Meanwhile… Carney's former firm Brookfield has been accused of breaching Indigenous rights in 4 countries. Allegations in Brazil, Canada, Colombia and U.S. involve dams, wind farm, other operation. Wait, where have we seen that ideology before? Oh yeah, Marks dad…

It seems clearer now why Mark Carney is romancing the EU, but did you know we were a ‘Partner’ nation in the EU’s largest trade show event?

I’m sorry, but thanks to the Liberals, it’s even going to cost you more to try and drink away your sorrows, yep… they jacked the tax on Alcohol too.

Is it just contempt of Canadians? Do the Liberals truly hate us this much or are they just so desperate to be acknowledged by the EU elites that they just need to keep stealing from us to make themselves look good in their masters eyes?

So who are these ‘masters’ of the planet they clamour to be recognized by? Who do they signal or answer to? German MEP Christine Anderson recently shared her perspective on the hidden forces shaping global governance. Derrick Broze at https://thepyramidofpower.net/ has a deeper take. "You won't believe who's REALLY running the world"

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/