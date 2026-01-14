A Daily Dose of Chaos & Insanity

Some say We Are Completely Screwed - 3 of 7 Project. From the bottom of my heart I genuinely wish this wasn’t the case. It’s not easy delivering this chaos day in and day out but you know I’ll never lie to you. That I believe is what sets this community apart from almost any other.

That said, you also never know what you’re going to get when you tune in except that it will likely be a stark contrast from what you get elsewhere. Corruption is always on tap. The variable questions are “who, what, where, when, why” and sometimes how.

So, buckle up my lovely fellow crash test dummies!

Watch how fast energy dies when the story gets inconvenient. - PatrioticPeach

MUST WATCH: This Man Just Said What Millions of Brits Are Thinking! - GB Uncensored

Barrie man acquitted after judge rules police search violated Charter rights - Barrie Today

Exposing the Reason for the $2 Billion #liberal Gun Buyback - Mario Zelaya

Supreme Court Reopens Trudeau Scandal - What They Don’t Want Canadians to See - Fight For Canada

Carney meets with Coastal First Nations today to talk major projects, oceans - CTV News. A friendly reminder that Coastal First Nations is not an Indigenous band - Brian Lilley, they are a Vancouver based NGO set-up with money from anti-oil American foundations.

They do not hold rights or title. Most Canadian media will not tell you this as they quote them.

Liberals' Layers of Corruption: Freeland's Ukraine Ties, Panama Papers, Brookfield's China Deals - Now Media Group

Carney also looking to bring Chinese private sector investment into Canada - CTV News

China urges Canada to break from US influence as PM Carney visits Beijing - AP News

“‘It’s irrelevant" Trump BLOWS UP CUSMA Negotiation as Carney Flies to CHINA - Moose on the Loose

The collapse of Islamic regime (Masih Alinejad) will not only liberate Iran. It will reshape the Middle East, dismantle a global network of terror and proxy wars, and dramatically strengthen international peace and security.

Iran's Regime to Hang 26 year old Protester - John-Ezeakolam

CA Skip navigation Search Create 9+ Avatar image Trump tells Iranian citizens 'help is on its way' after reports the death toll spikes to 2,000 - The Canadian Press

'If you don’t wake up, Canada will fall': Iranians give Canadians a warning at Toronto rally - Rebel News

What if the US took over Colombia? - beyondborders_maps

Greenland’s PM says territory ‘chooses Denmark over the US’ ahead of talks with JD Vance – as it happened - The Guardian

Trump's Greenland ambitions: Fact or fiction? Brian Lilley with Sam Cooper on what he's really doing - Brian Lilley

Mark Rutte Walks Tightrope as Trump Makes Greenland Claims - Sebastian Sas

Trump says "We don't need it" about USMCA/CUSMA while touring a Ford plant - Brian Lilley

Trump dismisses relevance of USMCA, says America doesn't need Canadian or Mexican cars - CP 24

Canada’s Trump Derangement Problem - Fight for Canada

12 Countries to Escape 2030 and the Great Reset Agenda - Wealthy Expat

Psychology says people raised in the 1970ss and 80s developed these 8 mental strengths that are rare today - Global English Editing

