A Glimpse Into Darkness, Into Evil

even since the alleged Nobel Peace Prize “worthy” theatre. Regardless of the gloating of Prime Minister Mark Carney, Hamas in Canada are refusing the memo.

Why should they, our country rewards them.

Before we get into the main courses, some good news! They’re TERRIFIED—Report Reveals Political YouTubers DOMINATE CBC & Liberals MELTDOWN - The Elevate Podcast and… an insiders sneak peek at the soon to launch AMA - Authentic Media Association

Where we start up the ramp to the evil part, How Canada’s Immigration System Is Ruining Canadian Society A little ‘milk toast’ to set the stage before Konstantin Kissin explains bad apples, or rather Why They'll Never Be Honest About Islamist Violence

Like this ‘actor/influencer’ It looks like liberal influencers are now being paid to support Sharia Law or the one below.

Canadians are not immune or safe from what Palestine is, or represents, or immune from what it’s darkness will most certainly do... create hell on earth. The people of Canada need to know the evil growing within, and who is seeding and feeding it. The have allies at the highest levels of most of our governments, from one side or the other of the M.I.C. or the O.I.C.

But the message needs to be clearer. Let’s start with Canadians are NOT OK with Suicidal Pandering to Terrorist regimes and mocking Canada I would ask Olivia Chow what she’s thinking but I do not believe for one second that a thought exists in Olivia Chow. How will you say told you so without saying told you so? Watch Toronto become the US Military’s 1st hostile target for terrorism. I’m barely being hyperbolic. Peace hey.... the word is foreign to Hamassholes Those are very same group the Hamassholes in Canada so fervently assault our intelligence with their Jihad. We fought more than a decade long war over this shit now in our streets.

You can’t even make this evil shit up. Carney just promised $47 Million of your dollars to these guys: Hamas publicly executed nearly a dozen Palestinians in the streets of Gaza.

Sooooo…. who is going to denounce that? Media? UN? Trump? Bibi? Influencers? The punks on our streets???

No one. No one is going to denounce any of the reality except alternative information streams. Rebel News crew assaulted and stalked by pro-Hamas Antifa at October 7 rally in Montreal

But they will ban Ham and Bacon in your kids lunch boxes, because it offends the others…. (GTFO!!!!)

They will also:

The official Ontario secondary school curriculum encourages educators to teach jihad as a “spiritual struggle,” omitting the global terrorism carried out in its name, and instructs teachers to examine “misconceptions about jihad” and “media portrayals of jihad.” True North contacted the Ministry of Education to ask whether this framing aligns with current policies and its “back to basics” approach, but the ministry did not respond before publication. Ministry policies require schools to provide a safe, inclusive learning environment that respects human rights and teachers to discuss controversial issues with balance and multiple perspectives, while the equity plan emphasizes evidence-based instruction that does not create a “poisoned environment” for any group. The framing of jihad in the curriculum mirrors a recent federal report on Islamophobia. Amira Elghawaby, the special representative on combating Islamophobia, released a 60-page guide earlier this year defining jihad as a personal or metaphorical struggle and attributes Islamophobia to “Canada’s painful legacy of colonialism, racism, hate, and discrimination.” Jihad has been used to justify violent campaigns worldwide. According to the Global Terrorism Database, 60,000 to 70,000 terrorist attacks were motivated by jihadist ideology worldwide over the last 20 years, one-third of the total number. In Canada, only a handful of attacks have been carried out in the name of jihad, including the 2014 Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu car-ramming, the 2017 Edmonton attack, and the Toronto 18 bomb plot in 2006. Tamara Gottlieb, co-founder of the Jewish Educators and Families Association, told True North the omission of jihad’s violent history is concerning. “When the curriculum asks students to reflect on jihad only as an internal or spiritual struggle, it removes the historical context of how the term has been used by violent groups,” Gottlieb said. “Teachers need to be equipped to explain both meanings so that students understand the difference between theology and terrorism.” She added that this kind of teaching could have an unintended impact on Jewish students. “Since October 7, Jewish educators have seen a rise in antisemitic incidents. When lessons ignore the reality of jihadist violence against Jews, it sends a message that their fear isn’t valid,” she said. Deborah Lyons, Canada’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism, released a report earlier this year detailing how antisemitism has spread into classrooms. Her study found that Jewish students across multiple Ontario school boards have faced bullying, graffiti, and intimidation tied to global conflicts. The research that underlines the Lyon report found that much of the antisemitic harassment and bullying in schools stemmed from antisocial behaviour among certain Muslim students influenced by online and geopolitical tensions following October 7. Gottlieb said that educators are increasingly caught between curriculum expectations and community realities. “Teachers are told to promote inclusion, but inclusion doesn’t mean erasing facts. It means addressing them honestly,” she said. True North asked the Ministry of Education whether it believes the curriculum is appropriate, given the documented rise in antisemitic hate incidents against teachers and students since October 7. The ministry did not respond. - True North (Juno News)

Now for the Glimpse Into Darkness, Into Evil…

Tonight we review a couple of brutally frank warnings to the Western world:

Hamas and the Cult of Martyrdom: The Roots of Radicalization | UNCENSORED

The Dragon's Prophecy Film – Dinesh D’Souza

Bibi Netanyahu was personally involved in funding Hamas

I hope you were “buckled up”... I don’t know how many ways I can keep trying to awaken the innocent and unsuspecting children of Canada.

That said… I think there is a certain Mr Matt Strauss who is wide awake. He gives us a rousing, inspirational and rare showing, an all but in thought to be extinct level of spinal and testicular fortitude. A speech he will be challenged to live up to but a display of his understanding responsibility, and delivered with intellectual honesty.

