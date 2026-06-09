A New World Order? About That

Carney stated it, so we are a proud member of the “New World Order.” Ok...

Meanwhile Canada is apparently also the worlds #1 Crime Tourist destination of choice...

What do Canadians get? Beside exploding living costs we are left with questions the establishment and MSM won’t touch. If you’re a long time member of our community you will have many answers, we’ve covered it for years while most thought we were just ‘bat shit cray cray.’

So let’s answer a few things for the folks at the back or might just be waking or catching up with any of these questions;

What is it?

Where does it come from?

Who is the leader?

Do you feed it?

Do you water it?

Do you walk it?

Is it just a conspiracy theory? Is it already here? Is it already running the world? Is it a Schwab and WEF thing?

We know Mark Carney is all over that stank, not to mention ‘Uncle Klaus’ is always warning us with alarming accuracy... telling us how to save ourselves with the assistance of the “New world Order.”

How the WEF became a global policy engine:

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Why data centres are the backbone of the New World Order:

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We know Mark Carney is all over that stank, not to mention ‘Uncle Klaus’ is always warning us with alarming accuracy... telling us how to save ourselves with the assistance of the “New world Order.”

So yeah... about that, I’m sure there will be triggers!

Carl Vernon Talks - Oh Dear

The UN is going bust, what that irony means for us:

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CTV News - Dozens of tourists mainly from Romania and India linked to criminal network

Project Jetsetter, inside Canada’s criminal tourism scandal:

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Carney’s Government Is Killing the Middle Class

Ryan Gerritsen - Lasagna with Beef - €2925.00 Telling Canadians they will have to make sacrifices because of the failing economy

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Forgotten History - RISE of the New World Order

How Globalization Grew_ Examples_ Treaties and Corporations:

How Davos became the real seat of global power:

Inside the Young Global Leaders program:

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Carl Vernon - People are WAKING UP

Gates_ WHO_ and Controversial Vaccine Campaigns:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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