A NWO Collapse? Not in Canada

I hope you all had a magnificent easter but the crazy didn't take a break so there's a lot of it to cover today, strap in for turbulence!

Canada has an exceptionally large percentage of representatives of the WEF 4th Reich who have been “penetrated” into our country, Carney was ‘parachuted in” like a mafia ‘fixer’ stabilize the losses, complete the “Election Victory Projection Project.”

This is all significant as Klaus Schwab Resigns from World Economic Forum as this news coincides with the announcement of Pope Francis's death. This is creating a day of notable global events not in the NWO favour, more like an implosion. Straight out of a Horror Movie.

We have discussed the Cloward-Piven strategy often, but this?? You can’t even make this up.

Marks wife Diana Fox Carney’s aunt is Frances Fox-Piven, a radical left sociologist at Columbia University that conjured up the Cloward-Piven strategy, think about what that means for Canada.

It should be beyond a fantasy novel, yet now it seems glaring.

He is one of the most notorious banking criminals Canada has ever produced. - Wayne Peters

Carney has apparently always, in his beliefs, in his policy and ideology, been a plagiarist. It explains the man, and the ‘modus operandi’ to a “T.“ Carney's Fiscal Strategy Echoes Trudeau's Blueprint

He see’s himself a modern day Rothchild and just like Rothschild made bank after Waterloo, Carney (on Beijings orders) is running “Orange Man Bad” election crisis.

(Insert comedic relief here) Karla Joy Treadway interviewed the globalist prince Mark Carney today.

Rule #1, follow the money to get to the ring leaders. The WEF syndicate ‘Capo’s’ each excel at some illicit skill set and have displayed absolute, covert loyalty from and to ‘Herr Schwab.’ Is Canada meant to be a protective assignment? A soft landing for Carney? Canada will tolerate anything under the Liberal Regime. This list of Liberal corruption in the past 10 years literally takes 15 minutes to listen to. It will probably require an extra blood pressure tablet too.

You will be forgiven for wanting to see this entire party in prison yet… Mark Carney released his election platform on friday and it’s terrifying. Today, Carney Liberals just got caught trying to secretly award a 25 year contract to 4 American tech companies.

What will Canadians actually get? A Woke Reign of Terror under a Liberal regime flooding our country with cultures and religion that have a certain percentage of extremists who don’t respect your way of life, a higher percentage who rape, murder, and commit terrorism. Literal interpretations of scripture denote all non-Muslims as “Dar al Harb”, to whom all Muslims are perpetually at war.

For accepting all of that, Canadians will also get A Surveillance State so we don’t walk funny and provoke an attack upon ourselves…. it’s for our safety… It’s the only option when Canada’s Border Agency has been compromised by Sinaloa cartels and narcos.

Carney just recently was implicated in an opening statement from House Judiciary Committee regarding the “climate cartel” which GFANZ, Mark Carney’s climate alliance is implicated in. This is an antitrust & collusion investigation.

These allegations were made BEFORE running for the Liberal Leadership… He it committed, Mark's plan for global climate domination is his “Legacy Project.”

To end on a more positive note, the UK may be having a “Berlin Wall Moment” as their Military members are suddenly resigning on mass. They are done paying in blood for globalist games.

