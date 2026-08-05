A Tale of 2 Countries and 1 Cartel

Canada is more like America than Canadians realize. By that I mean in one aspect of politics. When you take out the uniparty lens and just look through the lens of the US Democrat party in the past decade you see too many striking similarities to be coincidence.

Once a person accepts that yes, where America goes, Canada typically follows along like the little brother it is... that is until the globalist led Democratic Party lost power in America. The “little brother” kept the democratic clone known as the Liberals in power, that’s when and where the road forked. Canada’s Liberal party is an extension of the US Clinton led Democratic Cartel.

Carney’s COO Hire, An American Democrat at the wheel in the PMO:

Once people understand that, almost everything else makes sense. What also makes sense through this understanding is WHY every time the Liberals start fumbling the globalist ball, American Democratic Subversives suddenly get powerful positions in Ottawa and they course correct and stay in power.

A Tale of Two Countries Canada Mirrors America:

Today we’ll look at a little of the history of Clinton Scandals and folks can decide for themselves if it’s any surprise Canada is where it is.

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

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Buckle up for triggers, consider yourselves warned!

Sources and links:

Triggernometry and Konstantin Kisin - Special Message from the Office of Approved Opinions Regarding the Ceuta Incident

Liam Out Loud - Those who view themselves as helpless victims bind together, forming a herd. These are the people rightly deemed NPCs.

What are NPCs? How background people drive the herd:

Cory Morgan - A microdrama coming to an Albertan hospital near you soon....

Mario Zelaya - The Liberals: They are the party least capable of dealing with America.

Allegation China Funneled Money to Clinton Campaign:

Dangerously Informed with Evie - I Found Out How Canada Rejected MAGA

Why Canada didn’t become MAGA, missing ingredient and Western roots:

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Julian Talks Canada - Canada IN SHOCK As An American Democrat QUIETLY RUNS Carney's PMO — So Much For 'Not For Sale'!

Forgotten History - The Clintons: Scandal After Scandal

Trump the Disruptor of the NWO Cartel System:

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THE GRIMM - Give me 4 Minutes and I Give Your Life SIGNIFICANCE

Independence Movements and the _50-Year Coup_ Claim:

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