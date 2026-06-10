AI & Data Centres? About That

The unrestricted warfare waging upon us is an ever evolving set of circumstances, both within and beyond our control. Knowledge determines awareness determines threat levels. Clarity determines best options.
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Data Centres have just begun to be identified for what they are by the masses, to me it’s simple. Data Centres ARE The New World Order. They are erecting the infrastructure necessary for the management of ‘control grids,’ New World Order controlled or otherwise controlled matters not, it’s the final solution, eternally. Control the data, you control the grid, control the grid you control the country, control the countries you control the world.
In Canada, the censorship, medical, financial, social, justice, consumer, systems being created by the servants of the NWO are ‘critical infrastructure’ requirements for their post nation state CCP style social order.
Digital ID Game Plan:
The bottom line as I see it, the ONLY people who need, or even want, the dystopian tech leap forward are the psychopaths who control the governments who appear to control the world. Data centre’s are not ideologies, they are tools, weapons, controlled (for now) to serve ai. The impact and control over their zealots and sycophants are cult level, it’s a religion to them, a supreme one...
If humanity does not reject this final infrastructure from coming online, then only a global EMP strike might save humanity.
Buckle up.
AI and data centres an existential threat:
Resources
AI Data Center Map: https://aidatacentermap.org/map
Open Grid Works: Open Grid Works Power Plants
Why data centres are the new control grid:
Carl Vernon Talks - Here’s my prediction
CBC News - CBC News obtains draft of Canada’s 'AI for All' strategy
The Canadian Press - Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada’s AI strategy
Carl Vernon Talks - He just said the quiet part out loud
How Canada’s AI land deal looks like a data center Ponzi:
CBC News: The National - A hyperscale AI data centre boom is coming
Upside Invest - One AI company just raised 65 billion in a single round.
The AI Valuation Bubble:
Tallgirl6234 - The areas they are choosing for data centres are specifically chosen
Shawn Ryan Clips - Why Are All the Biggest AI Builders Quietly Building Bunkers?
Glenn Beck - This AI Warning on The Joe Rogan Experience is SPOT ON. We Must Prepare for This
With infinite information the new bottleneck is judgment:
What’s Up Canada? - Accurate
Carl Vernon Talks - IT’S HAPPENING
Are data centres a cover? The surveillance argument:
51-49 with James Li - They Aren't Building AI Data Centers. (It's Way Worse)
Merging Militaries and AI:
Neural Nutshell - Ex-OpenAI Scientist WARNS: You Have No Idea What's Coming In 5 Years
Neural Nutshell - AI Whistleblower WARNS: "You Have NO IDEA How Dangerous This Is"
Programmable money, food and energy, the path to centralized power:
LifeWorthLiving - "What's Coming Is BIGGER Than A Recession..." - Catherine Austin
Carl Vernon Talks - Will he be right?
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: