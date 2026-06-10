AI & Data Centres? About That

The unrestricted warfare waging upon us is an ever evolving set of circumstances, both within and beyond our control. Knowledge determines awareness determines threat levels. Clarity determines best options.

Data Centres have just begun to be identified for what they are by the masses, to me it’s simple. Data Centres ARE The New World Order. They are erecting the infrastructure necessary for the management of ‘control grids,’ New World Order controlled or otherwise controlled matters not, it’s the final solution, eternally. Control the data, you control the grid, control the grid you control the country, control the countries you control the world.

In Canada, the censorship, medical, financial, social, justice, consumer, systems being created by the servants of the NWO are ‘critical infrastructure’ requirements for their post nation state CCP style social order.

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Digital ID Game Plan:

The bottom line as I see it, the ONLY people who need, or even want, the dystopian tech leap forward are the psychopaths who control the governments who appear to control the world. Data centre’s are not ideologies, they are tools, weapons, controlled (for now) to serve ai. The impact and control over their zealots and sycophants are cult level, it’s a religion to them, a supreme one...

If humanity does not reject this final infrastructure from coming online, then only a global EMP strike might save humanity.

Buckle up.

AI and data centres an existential threat:

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Resources

AI Data Center Map: https://aidatacentermap.org/map

Open Grid Works: Open Grid Works Power Plants

Why data centres are the new control grid:

Carl Vernon Talks - Here’s my prediction

CBC News - CBC News obtains draft of Canada’s 'AI for All' strategy

The Canadian Press - Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada’s AI strategy

Carl Vernon Talks - He just said the quiet part out loud

How Canada’s AI land deal looks like a data center Ponzi:

CBC News: The National - A hyperscale AI data centre boom is coming

Upside Invest - One AI company just raised 65 billion in a single round.

The AI Valuation Bubble:

Tallgirl6234 - The areas they are choosing for data centres are specifically chosen

Shawn Ryan Clips - Why Are All the Biggest AI Builders Quietly Building Bunkers?

Glenn Beck - This AI Warning on The Joe Rogan Experience is SPOT ON. We Must Prepare for This

With infinite information the new bottleneck is judgment:

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What’s Up Canada? - Accurate

Carl Vernon Talks - IT’S HAPPENING

Are data centres a cover? The surveillance argument:

51-49 with James Li - They Aren't Building AI Data Centers. (It's Way Worse)

Merging Militaries and AI:

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Neural Nutshell - Ex-OpenAI Scientist WARNS: You Have No Idea What's Coming In 5 Years

Neural Nutshell - AI Whistleblower WARNS: "You Have NO IDEA How Dangerous This Is"

Programmable money, food and energy, the path to centralized power:

LifeWorthLiving - "What's Coming Is BIGGER Than A Recession..." - Catherine Austin

Carl Vernon Talks - Will he be right?

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