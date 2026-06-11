Ai, Data Centres, NWO & WWIII

Are we witnessing “The Great Unravelling” of the NWO, the ai bubble bursting, WWIII, or all of the above.
I don’t know about WWIII but I do know all of these things are connected, they are evil, unwanted, and coming apart fast. World War III might look different than most expect, maybe... just maybe, it looks like Ireland, France, Cuba and everywhere else rejecting the UN/WEF order.
Is World War III already unfolding differently?:
Maybe WWIII will not be nation vs nation, maybe it’s citizens against their own nations.
Buckle up again folks!
They’re not scared of AI, they’re scared of people organizing:
Resources & links:
MS NOW - Erin Brockovich sounds the alarm on AI data centers expanding across America
Interactive map - 4,700 community reported AI data centres:
Brockovich AI Data Center Reporting - AI Data Centers & Our Communities
A City Just Banned Data Centres, Here’s Why:
Open Grid Works OpenGridWorks
AI Data Centre - Map
Business Insider - Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion | View From Above | Business Insider
Giant AI warehouses are popping up, and they’re hidden:
House of El - AI - AI Billionaires Are Starting to Panic
Neural Nutshell - Oracle CEO: We’re Entering The MOST Dangerous Phase Of AI
Larry Ellison - AI has eaten the public internet, next is your private data:
Neural Nutshell - Scott Galloway WARNS: They Are Already Prepared For What’s Coming
The public internet has been strip mined:
Best of Danny Jones - He Exposed How the Elites Plan to Escape Humanity | Douglas Rushkoff
Do you know why cancer kills you?:
Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver: ‘…it’s BREAKING my heart!’
Why China and India won’t lead global grand strategy:
Prof. Jiang Clips - What the Chessboard for WW3 Looks Like
noema - When You’re Tired Of Everything, Watch This
From burned-out empath to balanced warrior:
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