Yeah, none of this is real, it’s all being manufactured. As much as it is manufactured and unnecessary, the prices humanity pays are real. As much as none of us anywhere on earth seem to want this, the “powers that ought not be” sure seem hell bent on having it. No matter what anyone says or does it seems more and more inevitable. AI_ Robotics, Hackers, Is World War III Being Manufactured?:

Why? Who wants this? This is being done to the first world ON PURPOSE in order to bring about centralized new systems that facilitate AI technocratic control.

We seem to be on the precipice of all nightmares coming true, or at the very least some combination of these new ‘super power’ toys being used to achieve any or all of those ‘worst case scenarios.’

It only takes one crazy person with a super weapon, arguable there are many crazy people with many crazy toys that could induce any umber or measure of catastrophe and sadly.... every government on earth loves a good crisis and will never let one go to waste even if they have to create a few... insert AI, Robotics, and Hackers here. How we might miss the last chance to stop a world war:

I don’t profess to know which crazy is going to try what catastrophe, I only know innocent people will pay the price I’m not doing this to create ear, only to study the crazy. Ultimately our survival will depend on people coming together to the cause of sanity and survival. Why Christians won’t be slaves, the heart of the war:

Share Wayne’s Substack

All I can say is buckle up!

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

Switch With Wayne

A real person from our team is waiting to help get your family out of the kill box!

Sources:

CTV News - FBI Warns Hackers Are Using AI to Launch Cyberattacks

CBC News - Meta would consider pulling apps from Canada over 'lawful access' bill

Behind The Headlines Canada - Trump Won't Let Carney Sell Canada Out to the globalists in the EU

Slangin’ the Bizkit Podcast - Leave Canada If You Still Can

Dirty Civilian - 5th Generation Warfare | The Battle You Were Born Into

Corbett Report - THIS is what the Jensen Huang Affair is REALLY About

Watchfront - Are We Already Living Through the Start of WW3?

China Uncensored - China Is Preparing for a War America Isn't Ready to Fight

The Infographics Show - China's Robot Army Situation is Terrifying

The Independent - Dancing humanoid robots welcome world leaders to China summit

Project Maven controversy and chilling rhetoric:

Share Wayne’s Substack

Future of Life Institute - Military AI does exactly what experts feared

Rebel News - Antifa Thugs Attacked My Home in Montreal They Came at 4 AM _ Graffiti and Threats on Our Door:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee