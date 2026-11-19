Yeah, none of this is real, it’s all being manufactured. As much as it is manufactured and unnecessary, the prices humanity pays are real. As much as none of us anywhere on earth seem to want this, the “powers that ought not be” sure seem hell bent on having it. No matter what anyone says or does it seems more and more inevitable. AI_ Robotics, Hackers, Is World War III Being Manufactured?:
Why? Who wants this? This is being done to the first world ON PURPOSE in order to bring about centralized new systems that facilitate AI technocratic control.
We seem to be on the precipice of all nightmares coming true, or at the very least some combination of these new ‘super power’ toys being used to achieve any or all of those ‘worst case scenarios.’
It only takes one crazy person with a super weapon, arguable there are many crazy people with many crazy toys that could induce any umber or measure of catastrophe and sadly.... every government on earth loves a good crisis and will never let one go to waste even if they have to create a few... insert AI, Robotics, and Hackers here. How we might miss the last chance to stop a world war:
I don’t profess to know which crazy is going to try what catastrophe, I only know innocent people will pay the price I’m not doing this to create ear, only to study the crazy. Ultimately our survival will depend on people coming together to the cause of sanity and survival. Why Christians won’t be slaves, the heart of the war:
All I can say is buckle up!
Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!
A real person from our team is waiting to help get your family out of the kill box!
Sources:
CTV News - FBI Warns Hackers Are Using AI to Launch Cyberattacks
CBC News - Meta would consider pulling apps from Canada over 'lawful access' bill
Behind The Headlines Canada - Trump Won't Let Carney Sell Canada Out to the globalists in the EU
Slangin’ the Bizkit Podcast - Leave Canada If You Still Can
Dirty Civilian - 5th Generation Warfare | The Battle You Were Born Into
Corbett Report - THIS is what the Jensen Huang Affair is REALLY About
Watchfront - Are We Already Living Through the Start of WW3?
China Uncensored - China Is Preparing for a War America Isn't Ready to Fight
The Infographics Show - China's Robot Army Situation is Terrifying
The Independent - Dancing humanoid robots welcome world leaders to China summit
Project Maven controversy and chilling rhetoric:
Future of Life Institute - Military AI does exactly what experts feared
Rebel News - Antifa Thugs Attacked My Home in Montreal They Came at 4 AM _ Graffiti and Threats on Our Door:
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