An Inconvenient Study - The High Wire with Del Bigtree

There must be justice.

No matter how big the conspiracy is, there can be no future without justice for this.

Review from Kris Held, MD -

“I’m overcome with sorrow, grief, and disappointment compounded by contempt and anger at those who censor and profit from selective science, our public health agencies, academic institutions, my profession, and myself as a mother who made decisions over 25 years ago out of blind obedience and unquestioning trust. As tears well, I fight uncontrollable sobs that steal my breath. I pray for our babies and children and parents charged with their decision-making. I thank God for and find hope in courageous physicians, scientists, investigative reporters, and elected representatives who seek truth, dare to ask questions, and put their livelihoods and lives on the line for humanity. TY Dr Paul Thomas and so many others for bringing this suppressed study to light. Excellent from beginning to end. Praying Dr Marcus Zervos will find the courage, medical ethics, and integrity to publish the study. Praying for my grandchildren and their mothers, my daughters, who now face the tough choices. I pray they will watch this film.”

Source: https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

Buckle up...

