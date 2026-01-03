And So It Begins, Ready or Not

I took some of my own advise. Knowing the global insanity would still be there after the seasonal break, I basically unplugged from the world for a mental health check-out lol. I was correct, I’m back and the insanity still runs unchecked.
That said, since the insanity inferno rages on so tonight it’s a wide world of peeking in on some of the latest points of interest to get an idea of what the current delusions and insanities this calendar year is starting us off with. As usual there was corruption, larceny, invasions, maybe some treason and conflicts ‘old and now’ brewing too.
One of the top quotes of the night for me? “If we didn’t have these catastrophes, they would have to invent them” Victor Davis Hansen
Situation normal… buckle up!
Sources, resources and links
Triggernometry - 2025: The Year of the Retard Francis and Konstantin take you through the talking points of 2025.
The Babylon Bee Presents: Our 100% Accurate Predictions For 2026
This One Pretty Much Sums It Up (Michael J Fox) - RedShortPolitics
How Free Societies Became Totalitarian - BlendrNews
Tyranny by Policy - BlendrNews
The Start of an Economic Implosion - Mario Zelaya
In spite of reality, The “Dear Leader (Don)” delivers the prerequisite horse puckey:
Canadians ‘strongest when united’: PM Carney delivers Christmas message - CP24
The DECLINE Is Inevitable In Canada - Matt Cart
Carney Pushing No Escape From the Global Banking System - Fight for Canada
How the Carney government quietly expanded state power in 2025 - Rebel News
The Fringe Benefits Of Being PM - What A Year For Brookfield - John Bolton
$1.5 Billion+ of taxpayer heisted dollars bought this gaslighting from CBC News: Iran warns U.S. intervention in protests would lead to 'chaos.' We know it’s gaslighting - Honourable mention to Goldie Ghamari for breaking and consistent coverage of the real story behind the Iran uprising.
Next week we will go deeper into Iran and other “hot spot” stories, tonight was supposed to be a “back to work” warm up… getting our bearings per say.
Our Immigration Problem is Bigger Than You Think "The Government Lied to Us All" - Mario Zelaya
The “issue” has been around for a very, very long time…
Don Cherry (PT7) was offered to join two Canadian political parties? - NHL Gameday
LILLEY UNLEASHED: Could Minnesota fraud happen in Canada? - Toronto Sun
What could go wrong Canada?
December 19, 2025 - Gray Beard Actual
YOU WANT THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MY PEOPLE - TshirtWisdom
Victor Davis Hanson: Why Western Leaders Won’t Acknowledge ‘Radical Islam’ The Daily Signal
Islamist INSTANTLY Regrets This. - The Travelling Clatt
Tulsi Gabbard's Warning Against Islamist Ideology - Tulsi Gabbard
"This is America, Not Pakistan!" Glenn Beck Has a RUTHLESS Message To Muslim Migrants - Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein
Islamist Are HORRIFIED The West Is Starting To Notice Them (and Victor Davis Hanson Said It Best! - Meira K
Zelensky dropping the slickest $2 Billion dollar dance moves at Ukraine’s luxury ski resort (ai parody) - real.rpnentertainment
Carney Pledges Another $2.5 Billion to Ukraine - Blendr News
Zelenskyy says he’ll meet with Trump in Florida over the weekend - Global News
The truth???
To those who strongly object, let me quote Nick Freitas “Yeah…don’t care anymore.”
Uncomfortable truths - mind_ash
The greatest LIE you've ever been told - Glenn Beck
