And So It Begins, Ready or Not

I took some of my own advise. Knowing the global insanity would still be there after the seasonal break, I basically unplugged from the world for a mental health check-out lol. I was correct, I’m back and the insanity still runs unchecked.

That said, since the insanity inferno rages on so tonight it’s a wide world of peeking in on some of the latest points of interest to get an idea of what the current delusions and insanities this calendar year is starting us off with. As usual there was corruption, larceny, invasions, maybe some treason and conflicts ‘old and now’ brewing too.

One of the top quotes of the night for me? “If we didn’t have these catastrophes, they would have to invent them” Victor Davis Hansen

Situation normal… buckle up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links

Triggernometry - 2025: The Year of the Retard Francis and Konstantin take you through the talking points of 2025.

The Babylon Bee Presents: Our 100% Accurate Predictions For 2026

This One Pretty Much Sums It Up (Michael J Fox) - RedShortPolitics

How Free Societies Became Totalitarian - BlendrNews

Tyranny by Policy - BlendrNews

The Start of an Economic Implosion - Mario Zelaya

In spite of reality, The “Dear Leader (Don)” delivers the prerequisite horse puckey:

Canadians ‘strongest when united’: PM Carney delivers Christmas message - CP24

The DECLINE Is Inevitable In Canada - Matt Cart

Carney Pushing No Escape From the Global Banking System - Fight for Canada

How the Carney government quietly expanded state power in 2025 - Rebel News

The Fringe Benefits Of Being PM - What A Year For Brookfield - John Bolton

$1.5 Billion+ of taxpayer heisted dollars bought this gaslighting from CBC News: Iran warns U.S. intervention in protests would lead to 'chaos.' We know it’s gaslighting - Honourable mention to Goldie Ghamari for breaking and consistent coverage of the real story behind the Iran uprising.

Next week we will go deeper into Iran and other “hot spot” stories, tonight was supposed to be a “back to work” warm up… getting our bearings per say.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Our Immigration Problem is Bigger Than You Think "The Government Lied to Us All" - Mario Zelaya

The “issue” has been around for a very, very long time…

Don Cherry (PT7) was offered to join two Canadian political parties? - NHL Gameday

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Could Minnesota fraud happen in Canada? - Toronto Sun

What could go wrong Canada?

December 19, 2025 - Gray Beard Actual

YOU WANT THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MY PEOPLE - TshirtWisdom

Victor Davis Hanson: Why Western Leaders Won’t Acknowledge ‘Radical Islam’ The Daily Signal

Islamist INSTANTLY Regrets This. - The Travelling Clatt

Tulsi Gabbard's Warning Against Islamist Ideology - Tulsi Gabbard

"This is America, Not Pakistan!" Glenn Beck Has a RUTHLESS Message To Muslim Migrants - Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein

Islamist Are HORRIFIED The West Is Starting To Notice Them (and Victor Davis Hanson Said It Best! - Meira K

Share Wayne’s Substack

Zelensky dropping the slickest $2 Billion dollar dance moves at Ukraine’s luxury ski resort (ai parody) - real.rpnentertainment

Carney Pledges Another $2.5 Billion to Ukraine - Blendr News

Zelenskyy says he’ll meet with Trump in Florida over the weekend - Global News

The truth???

To those who strongly object, let me quote Nick Freitas “Yeah…don’t care anymore.”

Uncomfortable truths - mind_ash

The greatest LIE you've ever been told - Glenn Beck

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin