Anniversary Edition & Silver Give Away!

It was Friday, our resident “Metals Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us for a special occasion!

Whoda thunk it?

When I first invited Bryce to donate his time to help us all understand better ways to navigate this crazy world and learn ways to protect ourselves in trying times, I didn’t see then that we would be celebrating milestones like this.

And now, here we are... giving away silver nuggets on our 100th show anniversary! Congratulations to winners Marlene, Peggy, Annette and Aloha!

Of course there will be the usual, chewing on whatever flavour of insanity makes people lose their minds and any viewer questions that pop up!

Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!

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Every Currency Eventually Fails:

Reserve a spot

Show notes:

Beer costs 60x more, why money fails:

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Two Dollars Investing - The Next Silver and Gold Move Is About To Punish Anyone Still Waiting for the Bottom | Rick Rule

Conviction Isn’t the Same as Buy-and-Hold:

Two Dollars Investing - COMEX Buyers Just Refused The Cash—Now They Want Numbered Silver Bars | Andy Schectman

Is Tether Working With the U.S:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

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