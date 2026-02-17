Another Day In Pathocracy Canada

and see if you agree. Is Canada a place where leaders have created and built systemic conditions where pathological traits spread through institutions, distorting societal values and creating a self-sustaining cycle of manipulation and suffering?

If that is what a pathocracy is, I think many if not most would agree when they look around this country.

Buckle up for another bumpy ride, there will be no shortage of individuals with severe personality disorders—such as psychopathy, narcissism, or Machiavellianism.

Reserve a spot

Everything we covered:

Share Wayne’s Substack

Pathocracy:

Well, many other suicidally empathetic parasitized crickets contribute as well but sure. - Gad Saad

Breaking News:

Video from hockey game livestream show moments of shooting - NBC 10 WJAR

As of show time I did not have any extra details but this appears to be the alleged shooter in Rhode Island in what does appear to be another Trans-mass-shooting.

Canada Is Becoming An Open Air Mental Institution - Fight for Canada

PROOF That Liberal Policies Are FAILING Canadians - Society Unveiled

Canada's Child Predator Crisis - Blendr News

Epstein Allowed Into Canada: Our System Is Corrupt - Fight for Canada

Did a Canadian Prime Minister accept $1M from Epstein While Still in Office? - Worse Every Day - Moose on the Loose

This isn't about protecting children, it's about controlling us. - TopherField

Why Canada No Longer Carries Global Weight The Ledrew Three Minute Interview

The Scam They Made Legal and We’re Told It’s “Wonderful” - Video Advice

WEF Davos Exposed: They're Terrified - Coin Bureau Finance

Share Wayne’s Substack

International order “is now under destruction,” led by Trump’s US: Munich Security conference - Global News

Christopher Coates: The evidence demands a serious response - The Macdonald-Laurier Institute

At least she isn’t your “health munster” anymore…

Janice Charette to be Canada’s top trade negotiator during CUSMA review - CBC Watcher

Yes, Carney rewards the women who advised Trudeau it was legal to invoke the War measures act - the courts have all said it was ILLEGAL and a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. ZERO accountability in the Carney regime. - Schtev

Share Wayne’s Substack

Canada Last? Follow the Money. - Fight for Canada

John B Wells states:

I just read the entire Migration and the 2030 Agenda: A Guide for Practitioners, and if you strip out all the humanitarian, climate-change and “progress for humanity” language, here’s what it boils down to.



They want a managed global population with no stubborn rooted majorities, no strong old-world identities, and no independent power centers, so they suppress Western fertility through pharmakia, food and water contamination, psychological warfare and propaganda, then present the resulting demographic collapse as a neutral problem and “solve” it with permanent mass migration that keeps the debt economy running, dilutes historic white/Christian populations, breaks social cohesion, and justifies a thick web of surveillance, speech control, NGO management and UN-style governance over human bodies, borders, labour and money until most people are interchangeable, trackable units in a post-national, post-Christian, post-ethnic grid.



They do not just bulldoze everyone because they still need a large, frightened, semi-healthy herd to work, consume, and validate their status, they do not have absolute unified power, open slaughter risks revolt and delegitimizes the system, and the kind of people who build this architecture think in terms of slow, deniable, legalistic pressure and manufactured consent, so poison comes as medicine, control comes as care, demographic replacement comes as compassion, and they keep tightening the cage while pretending nothing fundamental is happening.

Now, keeping that last statement in mind and viewing this clip..

350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran - City News

How many of these people are paid by Canadians to fight for Iran from within Canada? And why do they not fight to protect Canada from the same Pathocracy that captured their former homeland? Just asking for a friend….

Meanwhile in Quebec: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKQnMpxAff0 - Marty up north

CANADIANS Threaten VIOLENCE - ALBERTA Independence Needs To Act NOW! - John Bolton

Yes, politicians in Quebec really do believe they subsidize Alberta - Now Media Group

STOP the Biggest PSYOP 2026 With One Secret Word. - THE GRIM

You store your thoughts in the cloud - benzamaman

Jefferson Fisher: The best response to disrespect isn't anger—it's silence + one calm line. - Camus

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee