Another Day In Post Nation Canada

Why? I can’t answer that except for to say that they can never let a good crisis go to waste and they have manufactured enough catastrophe’s that they can go full retard every day of the week... and they do! They never do let a day go to waste. At this rate, will Canada exist in 20 years even?

Put your trigger boots on and prop up a double of your favourite calming beverages and let’s do this. Buckle up

Sources and links:

The Dadbod Veteran - All Things GenX: Why is GenX So Sarcastic - And Why We Don't Want to be in Charge

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Ivor Cummins - How the UN will use the so-called 'climate crisis' to install a totalitarian one world government (note that the UN is a bastard child of Rockefeller/WEF etc.)

Canada Info - "Is every Liberal government corrupt?"

Kat Kanada - Reporter calls Carney a "disappointment"

The Elevate Report - China Screws Canada AGAIN

CTV News - Carney says Canada doesn’t need oil reserves as major exporter

Angry Mortgage Podcast - Jobs Report From HELL

Matt Cart - Canada Slipping Further Into The Third World..

Justin Chausse - BREAKING NEWS - The Bank Of Canada is About To Bankrupt 35% of Canadians

Berta Proud Dad - Carney Announces Arctic Military Expansion… But Who Will Staff It?

Moose on the Loose - EXCLUSIVE: Carney’s Norway Meetings Signal a DANGEROUS HINGE Moment for Canada

but hey… we have a space port!!!

cpac - Federal government announces funding for spaceport – March 16, 2026

In the live podcast, my next story was of a “very expensive” ai slop generated propaganda channel I was exposing called “kenny.” By the time of this Substack publication it has been removed. Huh… I can only speculate why, good regardless.

bu/ac - It’s starting in Canada, here come the arrests for having an opinion online. You don’tnecessarily have to agree with her langue but you can not deny her sentiment!

Fight for Canada - Inside Canada’s New Censorship Machine

Press for Truth - Bill C-22 Is The Surveillance State Upgrade I’ve Been Warning About!!

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Paul Joseph Watson - This Is F**king Terrifying

Fight for Canada - The Anti-Hate Scam You Pay For

What’s Up Canada - The true origin of Liberal funded systemic hate crimes in Canada

What’s Up Canada - Before the HateGate Affair we Had the Red Lie

Society Unveiled - Leftists Are 'Ready For War'?! | The Loonies

Society Unveiled - Joe Rogan Reacts to Canada's Censorship Bills

Chase Hughes - 90-Second Brain Capture

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Canadian Mp List Amended Copy

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A “stop C-9 Call Script” with a video message from Kathleen just to help simplify it!

Bill C9 Phone Script To Call

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