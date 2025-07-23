Another Mad Mad Monday

The dumpster fire called earth is still spinning. It's another average, run of the mill inane Monday so we'll cover a smorgasbord of fools, fights, shenanigans and of course insanity.

That's what we do here, call out lies and expose truths of the truly radical left to the honest folks now labelled as "Traditional radical extreme" communities.

We start with Australia tonight where even Sky News recognizes the World’s Gone Mad. How else can you explain islamics lecturing for ‘decolonization of school curriculums’?

Add that to the literal invasion of our nations by incompatible ideologies… we are in trouble. Not only in trouble but sleepwalking right into it.

AI is already being touted as the ‘sheep dog,’ the tool of necessity for people watching world wide to ‘manage’ the migration turbulence and threat levels in almost every western democracy. When the ‘godfather’ of ai uses his acceptance speech to warn the world, something should be rattling the cognitive dissonance running rampant through our societies… but it’s not… Ex-Muslim Ridvan Aydemir's explosive speech at Student Action Summit

While governments pretend they are governing, the collapse of civil society is looking really big in the windshield. In fact, It's happening. Europe is finally at a breaking point. Spain is erupting exactly as we’ve seen in every other European nation, They're Sick Of It and for very good reason. Spain is 23 on this list

Canada isn’t on the list but I’m sure you’re wondering where it would land, Canada would be #4 on this list. Available (older) data puts Canada at 65.5 per 100k.

But with no political push back to speak of on this, Canadian streets have been held hostage by radical Islamics for years now. The ‘new normal’ is 14 year old migrants running around stabbing little old ladies and out on bail the next day, identity protected. Hardly the way they would have treated a Convoy protestor… hardly a surprise when Canada's Public Safety Minister has a Sketchy Past

So this is what Canadian streets look like these days

Where ARE the white people????? is a really great question isn’t it?

White people are not just a minority, they are a terrified minority in their own country. By design as you hear from Afroditi Latinopoulou. REPORT: Based European Union Representative from Greece, Afroditi Latinopoulou, has had it with the Union's immigration polices. Does anyone think Canada has not been the victim of the same reengineering agenda?

The scary part for most people is the RCMP calling Traditional thinking Canadians ‘radical extremists while government propaganda machines are now manufacturing narratives about fascist fight clubs training for 'race war' in Canada

The Liberal Regime blames us ‘old stock Canadians’ and Trump. There is a shred of truth in blaming us, but only so far as we apparently elected him but Canada is Canada's Problem, not Trump!

Here’s the trick, Canadians would love some accountability, but see none coming.

The RCMP, myself, and a lot of other folks received a copy of this formal request to investigate Mark Carney. This is affirmative action in action as per Peter R Mac Isaac:

Date: July 17, 2025 To: Royal Canadian Mounted Police National Division P.O. Box 8885 Ottawa, Ontario K1G 3M8 Subject: Formal Request for Investigation into Alleged Violation of Section 121 of the Canadian Criminal Code by Prime Minister Mark Carney Dear Sir or Madam, I am writing to formally request that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) initiate a comprehensive investigation into allegations that the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, may have violated Section 121 of the Canadian Criminal Code (Frauds on the Government). This request is based on documented interactions with companies listed in his declared conflicts of interest, an alleged informal meeting, and potential financial benefits arising from his official decisions, which collectively suggest possible corrupt conduct. Background and Evidence: 1. Declared Conflicts of Interest: On July 11, 2025, the Office of the Ethics Commissioner published Mr. Carney’s ethics filing, disclosing 103 companies, including Brookfield Asset Management and its subsidiaries (e.g., Brookfield Infrastructure), where he holds significant financial interests, notably $6.8 million in unsellable stock options (CBC News, July 11, 2025; National Post, July 11, 2025). These conflicts are managed through an ethics screen and a blind trust, which have been criticized as inadequate due to loopholes and lack of true independence (Todayville, July 16, 2025). In addition to the 103 direct conflicts of interest that have been made public there are as well a total of 550 companies he holds investments in. Mr. Carney personally chose his blind trust trustee. He placed the assets in himself. He instructed that none of the holdings be sold and has arranged for updates on those very holdings. 2. Documented Interactions with Conflicted Companies: A Rebel News report (July 17, 2025) indicates Mr. Carney was lobbied by North River Midstream on April 30, 2025, and met with Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollock on May 6, 2025, both post-election (April 28, 2025) and listed in his ethics filing. These interactions appear to conflict with the ethics screen’s intended restrictions (National Post). An alleged informal meeting with a Brookfield representative during Mr. Carney’s vacation (July 8, 2025, National Post) has been reported, suggesting undisclosed engagement with a conflicted entity. 3. Potential Financial Benefits: Mr. Carney’s retention of unsellable Brookfield stock options, combined with policy decisions such as the $1 billion heat pump program (announced April 9, 2025, Conservative Party), could result in automatic stock price increases benefiting his personal holdings. All 550 companies will require screening for benefits flowing from his decisions. This raises concerns of indirect acceptance of benefits, a potential violation of Section 121(1)(a)(ii), if linked to intentional influence (Todayville). 4. Public and Expert Concerns: Democracy Watch and media outlets (Todayville, North Shore News, July 14, 2025) have highlighted the blind trust’s flaws (e.g., Mr. Carney’s knowledge of assets, ability to influence outcomes) and ethics screen loopholes, suggesting a pattern of self-interest. Social media posts (e.g., mario4thenorth, July 17, 2025) and opposition statements (Conservative Party) allege secret meetings and delayed disclosures, eroding public trust (http://Canada.ca). Brookfield’s $3 billion in Chinese state-linked assets (The Bureau, March 2025) introduces potential national security implications, further complicating the matter. Legal Basis for Investigation: Section 121 of the Canadian Criminal Code stipulates that it is an offence for a public official to demand, accept, or agree to accept a loan, reward, advantage, or benefit of any kind, directly or indirectly, for cooperation, assistance, or influence in the transaction of business relating to the government. The evidence suggests: Mr. Carney may have engaged in or influenced decisions (e.g., energy or housing policies) that could benefit his conflicted companies, potentially accepting indirect benefits through stock price increases. The unregistered nature of the alleged July 2025 meeting and possible breaches of the Lobbying Act and Conflict of Interest Act indicate a need to investigate intent and conduct. Failure to sell off his investments his decisions will benefit indicates he will receive an advantage or benefit as stock prices of his shares will rise. Given that direct proof of intent or specific discussions may only be obtainable through electronic monitoring, as traditional investigative methods are likely insufficient due to the secrecy involved, I request that the RCMP consider surveillance measures to ascertain the truth. Request for Action I respectfully request that the RCMP: 1. Launch a full investigation into whether Mr. Carney has violated Section 121 by accepting or intending to accept benefits through his financial interests in conflicted companies, as evidenced by his interactions and policy decisions. 2. Seek judicial authorization for electronic monitoring (e.g., wiretaps or On-Device Investigative Tools) to obtain direct evidence of intent, supported by an affidavit detailing the above grounds, pursuant to Section 184.2 of the Criminal Code. 3. Collaborate with the Office of the Ethics Commissioner, which is currently reviewing Mr. Carney’s disclosures (CBC News, March 18, 2025), to ensure a thorough examination of potential breaches. Justification The "balance of probabilities" standard supports an initial investigation, given the pattern of meetings with screened firms, the potential for stock-related benefits, and public interest in maintaining governmental integrity. The RCMP’s expertise in serious crimes, including corruption and its prior use of surveillance tools (CBC News, 2020) make this a viable approach. While the "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard applies for conviction, the current evidence warrants proactive steps to prevent ongoing or future violations, especially considering national security concerns tied to Brookfield’s foreign connections. It appears the bar for Mens Rae and Actus Raus has been reached Further investigation is warranted. Conclusion The allegations and supporting evidence raise serious questions about Mr. Carney’s conduct as Prime Minister. I urge the RCMP to act swiftly to investigate these matters, ensuring transparency and accountability under Canadian law. Please acknowledge receipt of this request and provide me an assigned file number for my files, and an update on the status of the investigation within a reasonable time frame. If no action is being taken please advise. Thank you for your attention to this critical matter. Yours sincerely, Peter R. Mac Isaac

Mr Carney is a bloviating liar, he lies about everything, his Net Zero and fake tax cuts to his shiny new bill that actually contains no major national projects, but gives him the power to decide.

He’s not just a liar, but a menace to the health of Canadians! With 3,000–5,000 Vaccine-Linked Deaths Per Week in U.S. and injuries 10–15x Higher… Carney Liberals cut new COVID vaccine deals with Pfizer and Moderna — while provinces drop boosters and victims get ignored.

Canada better wake up, Carney is among the biggest WEF stooges there are. The World Economic Forum reveals its plan to use cryptocurrencies & central bank digital currencies to destabilize the American dollar to usher in a Communist Chinese-backed world currency. Meanwhile, Canada is being destroyed by mass immigration. Something new called the Dominion Society of Canada say they’re here to stop it

Oh and of course, we can’t forget Epstein. Besides the images of Carney and his wife with the man, Randy Hillier asks the million dollar question: are there other Canadian connections to Epstein?

Carney is a product of the WEF, the ‘deep state banking system’ and all the same things Obama believed in. It’s never been about leadership, it’s always been about moral and financial demolition. How’s that working for progressives these days you may ask? Watch this. Then ask yourself: How many young men did we lose because we trusted the wrong “hope”?

I did say ‘buckle up…’

