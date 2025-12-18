Antics & Islamists Are Proving Global Liberal Desperation

It’s not just us, the world outside of politics has had enough of the blatant corruption, and the Islamists. I’m pretty sure we all agree.

Buckle up again folks, there will be turbulence.

Sources, resources and links:

Every molecule of my being is screaming at Canada, our establishment is beyond disgusting, beyond evil, beyond comprehension… MAiD for Infants?! - Blendr News

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tonight the plausible deniability begins with

Quebec Liberal leader to resign after weeks of turmoil - CBC News

Distracting and manufacture plausibility. They don’t want you noticing The quiet takeover of Canada’s internet - JCCF

Or that platforms like this are now banned on X too. So much for Elon being a good guy… https://help.x.com/en/managing-your-account/suspended-x-accounts

If you still have an account on X maybe you could do me a favour, copy and paste the message below to let folks know I’ve been suspended:

What’s Up Canada has been suspended but you can still find him live every night at 7:00 pm eastern at https://whatsupcanada.org/

This is why the desperate moves by the liberals, from poaching floor crossers to censorship: Carney’s net impression is at its lowest point since the election - Mario Zelaya

The Liberals can’t afford to lose an election and they surely would. They know they have the entire globalist swamp depending on them gaining a majority, and completing the conquest of Canada. They know they will never get another chance to subvert us again in a free world and they are fully committed… whatever it takes.

Hence the blitz of “plausibility manufacturing” by the mercenaries in media: Speculation over more floor crossing grows on Parliament - CTV News

It’s The Remedy For A Declining Liberal Support - Radioreaction

It’s the biggest motivating reason for the blatant CCP moves: Michael Ma's floor crossing: Brian Lilley & Sam Cooper discuss - Brian Lilley

and comes with the necessary distraction and shrieking victimhood of the Liberals so unaware of themselves they claim shock over being denied entry to Israel. ‘We felt like criminals’: Canadian MPs denied entry to West Bank - CTV News

Yes… they are so stupid they don’t understand how their support of Islamist regimes hostile to Israel can even be a thing!

Liberals genuinely wonder why they were not allowed in Israel

Share Wayne’s Substack

Don’t they read their own headlines??? Never mind….

Now, just before we get to the Islamist takeover, let’s take a look at Iran (Persia) before radical Islam and tell me if it doesn’t look a lot like us pre-post nation state? What Iranians Looked Like before the 1979 Islamic Revolution

The Liberals pretend to champion “civil rights groups. News flash: CAIR/Muslim Brotherhood is NOT a "civil rights group" - They're Islamic terrorist organizations - Goldie Ghamari

Share Wayne’s Substack

Meanwhile: MASS MIGRATION: Once You Hear This, Everything About The Insanity Of Europe Will Make Sense - Ali Tabrizi

I interrupted tonights broadcast for an expected President Trump address: WAR! Trump Speaking LIVE Right Now In Address To The Nation from White House | Major Announcement - Benny Johnson

Before getting back to the truly disturbing reality checks like: Paul Weston: Britain's Demographic Apocalypse

'Worse than I thought': Independent journalist exposes fall of London to Islamism - Newsmax

Patriotic Australian Sends UNAPOLOGETIC Message To Australian Govt. After Islamist Attack! - OtherBarak

The warnings have been spoken for 1500 years, western hubris thinks they are smarter, that they can control the savages. They are wrong: 21 quotes about Islam from historical figures - The Fuel Project

A little dose of Christmas KRYPTONITE - Britain Fights Back

What will your choice be? It's time to stop being politically correct. - Goldie Ghamari

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti