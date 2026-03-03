Are nightmares coming true?

When you think about “threat levels” which concerns would you prioritize the most? AI, Iran, America? How about the Government of Canada, are they a threat? Does India make the list?

If you ask Liberal they will tell you the greatest threat is America, if you ask a sane person (anyone not Liberal) they might say Iran or AI. We’ll touch on some of the insanity and check in on reality tonight. Some will be expected, some might be shocking but at the very least... it’s all very disturbing.

You know the drill, buckle up there will be turbulence!

Everything we wandered through:

Liam Out Loud - Each generation grows up in an entirely different reality and the map expires before it can be handed down.

APT News -Carney Declares End of U.S. Trade Dependence, Unveils Canada’s New Economic Strategy

IIan Portnoi - CIBC Report: The Housing Crash Is Now Hurting Everything

Tablesalt - Canadian politican Tara Armstrong introduces legislation to ABOLISH the BC human rights tribunal

A victory - John Solomon - Ken Paxton declares it illegal for mental health providers in Texas to 'transition' minors

Rebel News - Are Toronto police using taxpayer dollars for luxury travel?

Paul Manning - This thread may be a little uncomfortable, but it’s factual and needed. Let’s discuss sex in policing in Ontario. With the recent arrest of Off. Dave Hamilton for allegedly transmitting child porn (HamOnt police) I think it important.

Blendr News - The Canadian Government is allegedly giving the Musqueam Indian Band control of Vancouver. 2 million people could be affected by this decision.

David Harsanyi - Good news. Another Islamist proxy may fall. UN officials have warned that the United Nations faces total financial collapse as a result of "non-payment of dues by member states".

Maxime Bernier - No more Indian international students!

Mario Zelaya - India’s High Commissioner said we need at least 100 million people in Canada. And India, has what we need to fill the gap.

Moose on the Loose - EXCLUSIVE: Carney Just BROKE THE LAW During This Meeting in India

I don't think I can be convinced that Canada is not the most corrupted govt in the so called free world.

CBC News - Pakistan, Afghanistan in 'open war' after escalating clashes

CBC News - Carney, Poillevre support U.S. action against Iranian regime

Shanaka Anslem Perera - IRAN IS AT WAR WITH NINE COUNTRIES SIMULTANEOUSLY AND NOBODY HAS SAID THAT SENTENCE OUT LOUD

Insider Paper - BREAKING: US citizens told to immediately depart multiple Middle East countries due to "serious safety risks"

Thomas Sowell Quotes - Reza Pahlavi: “He [President Trump] will go down in the annals of Iranian history as the most-celebrated foreign leader that changed the ballgame and changed the world as a result."

Scarlett Grace - Rally organizer Salar Gholami defiantly came to the rally in front of the U.S. Consulate yesterday, despite risks to his safety after his boxing club was shot at 17 times the night before

Chase Hughes - BREAKING: The REALITY The Media Isn't Telling You About Iran

The Elevate Report - Canada ADMITS Trump CUT Them OUT of Iran Strike Intel—Ottawa BLINDSIDED

FAN Karoline Leavitt - Radical Muslims don’t pray in streets in Iran, Saudi Arabia, or other Muslim countries—it’s illegal, rude, and disturbs others. They only do it in countries they’re conquering, as a dominance tactic.

Curious - Canada with its weak immigration policies operating on empathy to con job sob stories invites dangerous terrorists to live and operate among us.

CBC is such a nauseous disgrace to reality - Ryan Gerritsen - This is the image CBC chose for this headline. Not women celebrating, but women mourning this terrible person.

Something is so very wrong within our Country. I don't want to pay for this organization anymore.

Chase Hughes Official - When Belief Becomes MANDATORY

Tom Quiggins - Iran is not about Iran. It is about China. Canada is not about Canada. It is about China.

The National Pulse - JUST PUBLISHED: Saudis Forced to Shut Massive Oil Refinery After Iranian Attack.

The Canadian Press - AP Explains: Mideast war shakes global energy markets as oil and gas prices surge

Mr. Pool - IT STARTED. AND IT'S NOT ABOUT IRAN. Trump stood at the podium and said 7 words that changed the world:

Promethian Updates - NOT IRAQ 2.0: The 118-Year Empire Trump Just Ended

Canada Info - The "China Trap": Michael Kovrig’s Stark Warning to Canada

Carl Vernon Talks - This is getting WEIRD - You'll have no privacy and be happy - This is TERRIFYING

Coin Bureau Finance - AI Agents Built Their Own Economy, Religion and Currency. Wall Street Should Be Terrified

Camus - Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath just delivered the brutal truth parents and educators need to face:

Sean Ryan Show - Why Are They Lying About Directed Energy Weapons?

Bakes on Things - CIRCLING THE DRAIN? If Canada is Failing, DO YOU Go Down With It?

BC Prosperity Project - Does China own Canada's mines? Experts sound alarm at Defense Committee

