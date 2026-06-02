Are You Ready, or Not

Are you ready for whatever comes next? From Zombies to apocalypse, we need to be ready for whatever they throw at us next you can bet it wont be pretty, or easy.

It’s no secret, the world is on fire with corruption, power grabs and with control. All of it matters because it’s not about whether things effect you directly when they happen... it’s about how we respond and prepare that matters, that does have an immediate effect on us. We cant control the game, we can only prepare and respond.

That said, we will spend most of this week going over some of the things we all must know, many of the things we all can do, and as many of the things we can control that I can cover. Part 2 starts at 7:00 pm eastern time on Tuesday! (and every day this week)

All of which determine what comes next, whether we carry on their games or start living better.

Buckle up it’s going to get spicy!!!

How FAO policy risks a technocratic takeover of farming:

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DointheMost - The 30% ABV booze you can make at home (but don't!)

hawkpodcasts - They’re Gonna Destroy Us

TheDiaryOfACEO - 6 BILLION PEOPLE WILL STARVE

EUREKA UK - "Approaching Pandemic-Level Shortages" — The Shock Has Begun

WarFront Daily - 1 in 4 Canadians Can't Afford Food — While The Government Spends TRILLIONS

One in four Canadians are food insecure, what that means:

Matt Cart - SOCIETAL COLLAPSE Is Easy To Spot In Canada If You Are Paying Attention

Farm Journal - Winter Wheat 2026: Classified as a Disaster

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John Barlow MP - Canada's Food Security is at Risk. Here's Why.

Sketchocalypse - The Global Food Crisis Has Already Started (Most People Missed It)

Skills and community, the prep nobody prioritizes:

UNSHADOWED (Ice Age Farmer) - UN FAO Warns of Food Crisis, Announces Technocratic Takeover of Food Production

Digital Registries = Farm Surveillance:

The Ready Life - Food Shortages: Are We Heading Back To 1929?

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Pantries as Insurance: Build Depth, Not Showpieces:

Suttons Daze - Can You Live Like It’s the Great Depression?

Sideprojects - In a Post-Apocalypse World, How Would You Survive?

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Reliable Prepper - How to Prepare for Extended Bugging In Situations - The Ultimate Guide

Future Proof Survival - Apartment Preppers Are Being Lied To — Most Survival Guides Won’t Save You | Prepping 2026 Guide

Window solar panels, rotating power-bank system:

Mike Tango Whiskey - 3 Things I Did This Week to Prepare for Hard Times

Escape the kill box, we’ve built the parallel supply chain the people asked for.

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Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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