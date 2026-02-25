As The World Goes Mad

You can’t even make this shit up anymore. If insanity were an Olympic sport, Canada would get a medal sweep. It’s insane, and it’s going to get us all deleted, not just from the internet but from life in general because it is unsustainable.

When Cartels run out of room to expand, they collide. When intimidation no longer works, they choose violence. The Cartels in suits are no different than what you naturally think of cartels, just better dressed. They are no better than the MS-13 types but somehow because they wear suits and declare themselves as “authority” and we continue to play the perpetual game of “pick one” to be your leader.

Today, these leaders, (not just the ones in Canada) want to recruit foreign militaries “for our safety” ... this is just one of the points we will cover tonight but make no mistake, there is a full spread of Olympic Gold Medal worthy cringe and madness no other country could possibly achieve.

Buckle up, I hope y’all don’t get half as pissed as I am... I’ve got an almost record number of Gold Medals of stupidity stories to cover tonight.

Sad that STATS DO PROVE this already - Shaughn.SGT

Anyone else old enough to remember when the Elbowzos said they would sock it to Bad Orange Man by vacationing in Mexico instead of gulf coast? - Arthur Vandelay

25 Mexican National Guard troops left dead during an operation that killed cartel leader 'El Mencho' - The Canadian Press

Canada was given no prior warning, putting thousands of its citizens at risk. - Juno News

2 Canadians have been "injured" in Mexico - Tablesalt

A federal court has sided with the CBC, ruling the state broadcaster can keep taxpayers completely in the dark about how it spends their money. - Juno News

Voting in LIBERALS who have allegiance to the WEF & Globalists have DRASTIC NEGATIVE impacts. Canada has fallen since 2015 - Melissa

Prince Edward Island has been fully captured. - Alberta-Leonidas

When the government says the quiet part out loud. They are proud of killing educated white people... Mostly good, because it takes out natural white old stock Canadians…. Do they even hear themselves?!?! - Jeremy Perez

Liberals spent $18.6M on Milan consulate green showcase despite budget-cutting promises - Western Standard

Premier Ford speaks out against US President Trump, - Rebel News

LeDrew Rant: Why Are Canadians So Passive Right Now? - The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

Canada’s story is actually quite sad. They are a once great nation that committed cultural suicide under Trudeau. - The Lutheran Peasant

Modernity and consumer culture promote a shallow and childish view of happiness. - Liam Out Loud

Ah, the willful blindness of Canadians knows no limits. - William Lacey

Every Canadian should read this twice: - wealthmoose

We ALL know that Canada is poorer than Alabama but did you know.... - Tablesalt

The worst food inflation in the G7 isn't a global phenomenon. - Pierre Poilievre

Canadian man crashes out when he realizes he works 25 hours every two week JUST to pay taxes! - Tablesalt

It's funny watching Canadian legacy media wake from their stupor and wonder what happened "out of nowhere." Here's a quick list to help them gain a better understanding: - Jason James

EXPOSING THE SYSTEM: THE ARCHITECTURE OF CORRUPTION - Johnathon Bahai

another Canadian KILLED by the health care system. - Melissa

Houses are losing between 4K to 5K every day on average in Canada - Shazi

Massive taxpayer expense billed as “transitional housing for *families*” - Tracey Wilson

Canadian Conservative leadership just can’t stop meeting with accused, out-on-bail drug traffickers. - Mocha Bezirgan

Tucker Carlson warns of an "inevitable" clash in Western societies due to mass migration: "You can't have gay world and Sharia world living co-equally… You have to pick one." - Camus

Canada announces $1,273,617 funding to STOP young MUSLIMS in the Maritimes from joining gangs - Tablesalt

Half of Canadians live south of this line but all Canadians live in a country poorer than Alabama. Harrison Krank

Leftists who fled to Canada are now begging online for free housing after discovering the cost of living and health care are worse than in the US, - Right Angle News Network

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Impact of open border isn’t what you think - Toronto Sun

It's a Joke at This Point - Mario Zelaya

Matt Strauss OUTRAGED that Liberals allowed a MURDERER that Stabbed a Couple 27 times including both their eyeballs is being given PAROLE to respect the KILLERS Mental HEALTH. - Marc Nixon

FIRST READING: Overwhelmed by asylum claims, Ottawa coped by ignoring security protocols. '25,000 people from some of the most dangerous countries on earth received refugee status without ever meeting a government employee' - National Post

Step 1: Push record immigration levels. Step 2: Systems buckle. Step 3: People complain. Step 4: Call them racist. That’s the playbook. - Marc Nixon

And then rebuild our military…

Because what “pray tell” could possibly go wrong???

Carney LIED? Canada in CHAOS as Housing Market CRASHES - Behind The Headlines Canada

All They Do Is Lie - modernity (Paul Joseph Watson)

This Guy GETS IT! "Europe cannot legalize chaos and call it compassion!" - CRoriginal77

Bill C-9 to protect indigenous sacred sites including unmarked graves under new hate crime law - Western Standard

Trade facts: Canada's top 25 non-US trade partners- China, UK,, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, etc. collectively buys 20–23% of Canada's total exports.

This means the next 25 countries together buy roughly 1/3rd of what the US buys. - MikesMoneyTalks

You heard it on my platform first a few weeks ago, Rebel news just corroborated it. It’s true: Mark Carney is trying to put together an anti-American world coalition - Rebel News

NP View: A defence plan that doesn’t prioritize defence - National Post. It’s a defence plan that puts bureaucracy first

You also heard this here first too, corroborated this time by Akkad Daily: Oh Look, They Want a Mercenary Army

FASCISM WITH A DEMOCRATIC FACE: The Plan to Silence You Forever - Promethian Updates

NATO CHEATED. Germany CHEATED. The United S CHEATED because they wanted DOMINATION over Russia. - Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil

Wake up Canada, both Leading Political Parties are captured. - Liz Churchill

You should find this next clip very disturbing if you’re Canadian, because he is correct. Why Invading Canada Is Justified - Matt Walsh

Canada endlessly makes international news for all the wrong reasons. - Ryan Gerritsen

$750,000 Fine for Hurting Feelings & Dignity - Mario Zelaya

Crazy Canada - How is this sickening insanity even possible? - John Bolton

Funeral for 12-year-old victim of trans Tumbler Ridge shooter canceled over threats against family - Dan Knight

This is insane and Orwellian. - Pierre Poilievre

Tumbler Ridge Mass*cre - Blendr News

