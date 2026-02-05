Because Corruption Only Happens on Days That End In Y

Whatever could we cover tonight? What could be happening? What’s new? I mean there’s nothing new because corruption in Canada isn’t new. Even if it only happens on days ending in Y.
There will be corruption, a little government extremism, some more corruption, some Epstein, a little more corruption, some Genocide, some more corruption, some Globalist failure & tears, some Italy, France, insane Spain, and mayyyybe a smidge more corruption!
At the end, it’s all about the money. Cui bono - who benefits? Always follow the money right? If you want to find your criminals.
Buckle up and have your calming bevy handy again folks!
Everything we covered tonight:
PSA: We are back streaming live on Odysee (What's Up Canada?) and… I have resurrected an old X (twitter) account (What's Up Canada?) so I can be more available and on the tip of new information. I’ll have to rebuild my community there which is unfortunate but seems to be the going price of being truthful. Thanks for the die hards and the curious, see you there!
STOP THE GREEN SCAM - alexassoune
Extremists in Canadian politics? - NowMedia Group. You don’t say….
CANADIAN CRIME STATS ARE OFF THE CHARTS! - Canadian Political Watch
Immigrant S*x Offender Arrested IMMEDIATELY After His Release! - Society Unveiled
Canadian Veteran TORCHES Liberal Commentator!! - Society Unveiled
3rd Liberal MP resigning - Carney's government on Shaky Ground! - The National Telegraph - Wyatt Claypool
Ontario NDP MPP to run for federal Liberals seat - CP24
Health minister seals vaccine files for 15 years - NowMedia Group.
No Wonder CBC Refuses To Cover Epstein - Fight for Canada
Proof Epstein & Bill Gates created COVID-19… my Mind is Blown - Benny Johnson
Epstein Release! Have a Look at the Top Ten Revelations - Incredible Stuff! - Ivor Cummins
3.5 Million Epstein Files - Blendr News
France is in BIG trouble - Carl Vernon Talks
Italy Issues EMERGENCY Alert - Michael Heaver
They're In For A Shock - Modernity
UN Going BUST After Withdrawals - Michael Heaver
The U.N. are running out of money? Pop the champagne! - Topher Project
Why did Chrystia Freeland go to Ukraine? Follow the Yellow BRIC Road. - Sarah’s Capital Insights
The Epstein files and the Financial Criminals… - Liz Churchill
I’m FURIOUS! - Neil Oliver
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: