Behind The Red Iron Curtain in Chinada

To me it’s crystal clear. There is no valid political discussion in Canada to be had. There is more than enough evidence to prove Canada has not been led by its people for 50 years. We are not a democracy, we are not sovereign, on anyones ‘eye test’ we are a communist proxy doing Beijing’s bidding in spite of it being suicidal.

That being the case, it should not be hard to understand anything that has happened in the past 50 odd years as anything other than regime antics. During the length of the cold war, he same kind of regime antics the world used to dismiss as having come from behind the “Iron Curtain” of communism.

They’ve turned Canada into a tyrant state:

Some 40 years later I think it’s safe to say the similarities to the “Iron Curtain” and today’s “Red Iron Curtain” is quite appropriate. Under the ‘New World Order’ it’s China pulling the strings in Canada.

Tonight we’re peeking at some of the shenanigans being hidden behind the new curtain, not the old Iron on but the new red iron curtain.

Buckle up folks... there will be triggers!

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Wide Awake Free Radio - Debt Fuelled Slush Fund

Jeremy Hambly - This Lady Just Cooked European Liberals

Society Unveiled - Canada is LITERALLY Falling Apart!

Mario Zelaya - INSANE Canada is for sale. And Brookfield is buying.

BertaProudDad - We Warned You: Carney Is Trudeau 2.0

govt.exe is corrupt - We went from “the budget will balance itself” to “we’re going to run massive deficits and print money to create a sovereign wealth fund.” No wonder this country is in shambles: a nation of sheep, ruled over by wolves, and owned by pigs.

Rebel News - China is not happy..

Ryan Gerritsen - If we have a decade of the Liberals claiming they are making life more affordable for Canadians directly from their website, and life has only become less affordable under their watch why hasn’t the media held them accountable for these lies? The media is a complete disservice to Canadians & only a propaganda arm of the Government.

Matt Cart - Canadian Banks Making People Crashout.. It Makes Sense

John Bolton - A Nation in Decline — and Carney’s Grin Looms Over It

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Mario Zelaya - Spring Economic Update: Liberal Statements vs Reality

Canadian Rant - You’re Getting RIPPED OFF Buying Groceries in Canada

When food feels like a luxury — is this our breaking point?

Kelly DeRidder, MP Kitchener Centre - This is What Happens Behind Closed Doors

Rebel News - CBSA says it cannot calculate how many visa overstays remain in Canada

Shawn Kivimaa - The Coutts boys got 6 years for unsafe firearm storage. These foreigners will get nothing. No jail, no fines, nothing.

Moose on the Loose - On this episode of Far Off Rip Off, Mark Carney's gov spent $162,592 on training Suriname workforce in "sustainable green construction".

Moose on the Loose - Carney QUIETLY Adds “Search and Seize Mail” in Economic Update + Constitution Architect SOUNDS ALARM

Elliot Daigneault - Melanie Joly said the quiet part out loud

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Western Standard - 🚨Feds' health committee votes to cut cameras during probe of $300M PrescribeIT failure

Rebel News - They thought we wouldn't notice..

Dan Mazier - BREAKING NEWS: Canada Health Infoway CEO Michael Green, refused to tell Parliament how much taxpayer money the Liberals paid him to manage PrescribeIT. Now we know why.

Juno News - The Bank of Canada forewarns consecutive rate hikes should high oil prices persist and spill into broader costs like transportation and food.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa - I WAS LEAKED a confidential Canadian Forces report that reveals a Quebec officer training platoon had 83% permanent residents. The program descended into ethnic infighting between West African factions, "lack of respect" for women and a 48% grad rate

This Report Would ‘Blow Up’ Carney:

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Keean Bexte - EXCLUSIVE: CAF training platoon with 83% non-citizens devolved into ethnic infighting

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Carney Under Fire as China Expands in Canada’s Arctic

AwareBears - North of Brampton: Indians are threatening legal action against locals who post their info associated with illegal garbage dumping. They’d rather turn their new home into a dump than pay a $5 dump fee. They’d rather threaten legal action than clean up their mess.

this guys garage - Criminal Forgiveness & Asylum Mills: Yvonne Su & Richard Kurland Drop Bombshells

Rebel News - IRGC-linked official granted entry to Canada

Nicole’s_in_AB - just a. few weeks ago: UNBELIEVABLE... BC Hospital turned away new mother in full labour, to birth her baby at home on the floor, because she didn't have C19 jabs.

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Trash Panda - BREAKING NEWS!! It has been announced that we have 26,112 signatures for Alberta referendum that have been counted for the areas of Innisfail, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Rimbey and Sundre.

Marc Nixon - The Liberals and CBC do not want you to see this video. It will be TAKEN DOWN We are UNITED 🇨🇦🇺🇸 🔥❤️ America 🇺🇸 is NOT an ENEMY

Global Dissident - 🚨🇪🇺 PFIZER DEAL ROCKS EU PFIZER negotiated in secret with Von der Leyen for 80,000,000,000 doses for the EU, 178 per European.

Nick Freitas - Wake up… we're their enemy.

Obedience Is Identity Theft:

Chase Hughes - Break the Programming in 5min, 42sec

Liz Churchill - Senator John Kennedy just annihilated the Fauci Crew…

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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