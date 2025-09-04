Being Hated for Truth.

Strange times indeed! I'm going to talk about that, my experience travelling to the Capital, what I did and did not see, and some of what I learned about forging a nation. A lesson Canadians have never learned.

Buckle up folks, there will be turbulence yet again. When both sides of any issue are deceived, no amount of truth will matter to the weak minded and desperate masses.

A refreshing break was had, a fast and furious road trip through 12 states in 3.5 days was not just refreshing but a reality check as to how far down the track the crazy train really is up here in Canada

Sadly, it was a short trip and before I knew it I was back in Canada being bombarded by propaganda and stupidity.

Even more sad is that the stupidity runs rampant on every side of the political spectrum as Canadas self-proclaimed queen was finally arrested along with 17 other members of her little cult.

Not to be out done in the stupidity race, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween is telling Canadians that the best defence is to comply with the criminals and not to take matters into your own hands.

Speaking on behalf of the UK Neil Oliver suggests The very existence of our COUNTRY is being THREATENED while Canadians look on realizing and thinking…. it’s exactly the same here.

Which aligned with this impromptu message to the Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre which I knew would be an unpopular opinion, but needed to be said.

I didn’t think it would get a lot of reach and would likely get me a lot of backlash from the sycophants and political cultists… and it did. From those who agreed and attempt spinning it into a nicely worded endorsement for the PPC party whom I also do not support all the way to rage and vitriol from the CPC cult.

To quote an old Jack Nicholson line for the die hard CPC folks: '“You can’t handle the truth.” Funny how people like Spades block me so I can’t respond or show them exactly where Pierre signed us up to this shit show … yet don’t unfollow me lol. I don’t share the truth with any contempt, hell I wish he or any of them for that matter were legit!!!

But they are not… I’m not discovering the moon or anything else except what others long before me knew, they’re all corrupt, it’s all a scam, it’s all about maintaining the continuity of the syndicate posing as government and it includes all sides. 12 year old Satire has become reality. We know the grift has been going on since the 70’s but this sums things up nicely. (we will dig into that on tomorrows show)

They’re all in on it together. Elections are rigged and Canadians need to stop participating in their scams.

Will they though??? Not likely when you see Petition e-6704 on the Government website has about 1835 signatures at the time of this broadcast.

We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to immediately unilaterally reject the amendments made to the IHR adopted on June 1, 2024, and withdraw from the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement adopted on May 20, 2025.

Canadians are apparently happily oblivious, misinformed, apathetic, obsessed, incapacitated, or intellectually neutered to the point where all they seem to care about is where can they get their next “rage trigger” of dopamine…

I’m waiting for the Cavalry of Canadians to arrive knowing it most likely never will.

Thank you for being here!

