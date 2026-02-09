Bill C-9 is far worse than most know. This is the one Bill that opens up the gateway to Liberal oblivion. If allowed to pass it will give unobstructed, unchecked authority.

Today's committee debate in the House of Commons will be restricted to only two hours. If the forfeiture clause is not addressed and not constrained, the new bill will grant unrestricted authority to seize anything, any and all assets.

Download the template below, check the Agents names and titles and one can cause this to cease and desist but more...... it creates a waive, a momentum.

“Send it, it will work. It has the grace of God and frequency of freedom for all. This is not about asking an equal man with a title that is in fact our servant for permission. This is the reason we are here now, at this time, to speak up, stand up and take our power back.”

Notice of Claim

From: The men and women; living souls of mankind, created by God, who stand in honor and truth, and who each separately autograph and present this notice in their own capacity as living men and women; not titles, not persons, not subjects, not fictions, not joinder; collectively “Mankind”, each joins in peaceful presentment, by hand of living, free will, and lawful standing, invoking any and all rights and waiving none, ever;

Mankind vs Bill C9 Kat 8feb2026 134KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

More resources:

Lawyer Lisa:

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/ask-them-to-debate-the-forfeiture

Matthew Pauly: Petition to Amend or Stop C-9, generates letters too:

Watch Interviews

