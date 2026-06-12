I think we all feel it, like we’re hanging on waiting for a shoe to drop, like a giant one, a ginormous one... and it’s like we are all bracing for impact.

Canada is a Catastrophe, it’s getting worse and of course we will touch on some of that tonight but there is an awful lot of lunacy running wild out there in Canada too and we’ll cover some of that also.

From Lies about Laws, to lies about ‘for your safety that is not actually for your safety,’ feds targeting kids wrapped in lies while MSM mercenaries protect the real dangers and still feeding us word salads Canadians are getting bullied by invaders and agencies alike.

While that’s happening here, it’s really kicking off in a few other places we will look into tonight.

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Buckle there will be triggers is always a necessary disclaimer here.

Sources, resources and links:

Elizabeth April - Are you FEELING IT??

Why Are We All Suddenly So Exhausted:

Vesper - Carney admits on tape: When voters blocked his ESG plans, "We" Central Bankers acted like "Regulators" going around the voters through the BACK DOOR! Manipulating fossil fuel prices by withholding lending.

Society Unveiled - Canadians Don't Seem So NICE Anymore...Why?!

Insauga News - CLOSURE: Clothing chain to close all 128 stores across Canada Bootlegger and Warehouse One are bailing out of Canada as fast as they can.

Great Canadian Moose - Mark Carney PANICS As Canada's $21 Billion dollar Waste Giant GFL OFFICIALLY Abandons Ontario For Miami Beach!

Seinfeld’s Pez Dispenser - Canada just hit a record more people fleeing than ever before. Ontario alone accounted for nearly half.

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wealthmoose - Canada’s institutional capture is now complete.

Melissa - CARNEY announcing another multi BILLION dollar strategy for FOOD security in Canada

Matt Cart - This Is What Canada Really Looks Like Now...

Mike McMullen - Our governments aren't calling the shots; they're following orders. Here are headlines from the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Simultaneously, they all want a social media ban. "To protect the children".

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Yukon Strong - Canada maintains a Level 4 travel advisory for Somalia due to a high threat of domestic terrorism, risk of kidnapping, FORCED MARRIAGE and murder.

But liberals proposing the entire month of July for Somali Heritage Month makes sense. Right?

What’s Up Canada? - Canada is making North Korea look like a utopian democracy! Bill C63 IS BACK BUT WORSE

Vincent Gircys - In 2024, a report revealed that Ontario’s euthanasia regulators tracked 428 red flags involving possible Criminal Code violations or serious “MAiD” compliance failures

John Bolton - The End of Canada? The Coming Canadian Catastrophe Caused By Carney

Do you have evidence of US funding for Alberta separatists:

Society Unveiled - Charlie Angus' EMBARRASSING Foreign Interference Theory Falls Apart Live!

wealthmoose - New government announcement: children need protection from the internet.

Ban Kids Online = More Exploitation:

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The Canadian Press - Big Tech at odds over social media ban enforcement

CTV News - RCMP warn of online terrorist group targeting kids

Ace of Spades - 𝐃𝐨 𝐰𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬?

Dan Bilzerian - Who controls the media? The list is nothing less than disturbing.

Carl Vernon Talks - She really said this

Matt Cart - This Is The State Of Canada Today.. Canadians Bullied?

Canada’s healthcare is funded by Big Pharma:

Andrew Graves - If The CRA Knocks On Your Door, SAY THESE WORDS

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David Leis: Leaders on the Frontier - "Treason." That's the word LCol. (Ret.) David Redman uses when talking about Canada's immigration policies.

Moose on the Loose - Carney Plans New Foreign Worker Push During Canada’s Youth Jobs Crisis!?

Alleged treason tied to Canada’s migration compact:

Canada Uncensored - It's happening EVERWHERE Right Now!

Irish Mirror - ANGER BOILS OVER across Belfast after man seriously injured in knife attack

Global Dissident - Belfast, Northern Ireland The THIRD night of protests saw tensions remain HIGH as unrest continued across the city.

Basil the Great - North End of Glasgow

Jim Ferguson - The government is desperately hoping the unrest burns itself out.

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Wall Street Apes - Britain’s Minister for Northern Ireland is preparing a major crackdown on social media companies to force removal of all content they say “is illegal”

Ex British Army Paz49 - Now The Scots Are Kicking Off

Sr Mary Joseph Calore - In 1937, Rupert Mayer stood in his pulpit at St. Michael's Church in Munich and preached against Hitler.

Dame E - I'm waiting for the good guys to arrive...

Don’t wait to be saved, become the heroes:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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