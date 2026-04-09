Brookfield & Treason for the Win

Thats how Cartels work. Party Politics is a Cartel Game. Democracy is rule by the mob. They follow the money too. No nation can withstand treason from within, Canada is proving that old adage correct again while Canadians ride their high horses of moral superiority.

Voters are learning, their votes don’t matter. If voting doesn’t matter, what’s the point? The Media Merc’s are running victory laps while forcing civil war or separation.

Share Wayne’s Substack

We have all been Catfished by democracy…

It’s going to get turbulent everywhere, not just on my show... buckle up.

So, let’s start with a little satire before we get to the swamp with a catchy little tune from RPN Entertainment - Elbows Up NPC Country Rap Roast of Media Sheep & Mark Carney Politics

therealmontybains - I was wrong about Mark Carney

Chase Hughes - Your Brain Won’t Let You Change — Until This Happens

Share Wayne’s Substack

EYasu - The mental gymnastics needed to betray your constituents who voted you in four times

Tablesalt - BREAKING MP Marilyn Gladu has betrayed her constituents and crossed the floor almost certainly giving Carney a majority government. She BETRAYED 53% of constituents.

Mario Zelaya - The only thing I will say Marilyn, you have bigger balls than Matt & Chris, COMBINED,

JayGen X er - It will be Safe to say that GLADU will NO LONGER be supporting this eh? What a Joke!

Yet here we are… catfished by democracy.

The Elevate Report - He Has Total POWER Now

Fight for Canada - Canada NEVER Voted for This Majority

Moose on the Loose - Floor Crossers Keep Switching at CRITICAL Moments… This Pattern is REAL

Moose on the Loose - F-BOMBS FLY: Angry NDP Crowd Unleashes on Carney’s New Byelection Liberal!

Did I go too far in my response to Billboard Chris’s response to Brian Lilley: In 1988, Marylin Gladu wasn’t having dating luck as she described in her book Globe Trot. I’m a huge fan of Chris to be clear.

RPN Entertainment - Soft Tone Down Low - Mark Carney, Xi Jinping & Michael Ma Country Rap Parody

Share Wayne’s Substack

Dimani - Canadian ￼Politicians Switching Party’s Democracy or Betrayal

Ironclad - Former Extremist Turned Spy Reveals Terror Cell Training Camp in Canada

Liz Churchill - TRUMP TO EXIT NATO “They were TESTED and they FAILED!” -President Trump

Glenn Beck - The Islamic Blueprint to Conquer the West: Torch Special Public Release

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee