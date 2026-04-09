Brookfield & Treason for the Win

Thats how Cartels work. Party Politics is a Cartel Game. Democracy is rule by the mob. They follow the money too. No nation can withstand treason from within, Canada is proving that old adage correct again while Canadians ride their high horses of moral superiority.
Voters are learning, their votes don’t matter. If voting doesn’t matter, what’s the point? The Media Merc’s are running victory laps while forcing civil war or separation.
We have all been Catfished by democracy…
It’s going to get turbulent everywhere, not just on my show... buckle up.
So, let’s start with a little satire before we get to the swamp with a catchy little tune from RPN Entertainment - Elbows Up NPC Country Rap Roast of Media Sheep & Mark Carney Politics
therealmontybains - I was wrong about Mark Carney
Chase Hughes - Your Brain Won’t Let You Change — Until This Happens
EYasu - The mental gymnastics needed to betray your constituents who voted you in four times
Tablesalt - BREAKING MP Marilyn Gladu has betrayed her constituents and crossed the floor almost certainly giving Carney a majority government. She BETRAYED 53% of constituents.
Mario Zelaya - The only thing I will say Marilyn, you have bigger balls than Matt & Chris, COMBINED,
JayGen X er - It will be Safe to say that GLADU will NO LONGER be supporting this eh? What a Joke!
Yet here we are… catfished by democracy.
The Elevate Report - He Has Total POWER Now
Fight for Canada - Canada NEVER Voted for This Majority
Moose on the Loose - Floor Crossers Keep Switching at CRITICAL Moments… This Pattern is REAL
Moose on the Loose - F-BOMBS FLY: Angry NDP Crowd Unleashes on Carney’s New Byelection Liberal!
Did I go too far in my response to Billboard Chris’s response to Brian Lilley: In 1988, Marylin Gladu wasn’t having dating luck as she described in her book Globe Trot. I’m a huge fan of Chris to be clear.
RPN Entertainment - Soft Tone Down Low - Mark Carney, Xi Jinping & Michael Ma Country Rap Parody
Dimani - Canadian ￼Politicians Switching Party’s Democracy or Betrayal
Ironclad - Former Extremist Turned Spy Reveals Terror Cell Training Camp in Canada
Liz Churchill - TRUMP TO EXIT NATO “They were TESTED and they FAILED!” -President Trump
Glenn Beck - The Islamic Blueprint to Conquer the West: Torch Special Public Release
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