Buckle Up!

Every day it’s a new level of crooked achievements for the political regimes pillaging the land mass formerly known as Canada. They are over achievers aren’t they?
It’s gotten to where there is (according to Carney) ‘no business case’ for a business relationship with America, he sounds just like Trudeau!
Good to know hey? Sure glad they figured that out for us so we can fully understand how crooked they actually are in Ottawa. We’ll cover that and a pile more of course.
Trigger Warnings are in effect, as always it’s going to be a bumpy ride lol
Carl Vernon - Canada has FALLEN
Society Unveiled - The Left CAN'T STOP Taking L's!
aPauling News - aPaulingNews: Toronto racist trees. Aussie lesbian trapped in a man's body.
Carney Calls U.S. Trade Ties a Weakness Canada Must Fix
Ryan Gerritsen - Carney just dropped this almost 10 minute video basically setting up Canadians for no deal with the US. What people need to understand, this is Carney's plan, and not because of Trump.
Tajan Cekic - Exposé on mark Carney
Ryan Gerritsen - From 6 years ago. A timeline of Carney while he was the Governor of the Bank of England. It discusses his use of “Forward Guidance” which guided the economy into ruins. This guy is an economic hitman.
Angry Mortgage Podcast - The Perfect Storm Of Destruction
Wiretap Media - BOMBSHELL: James Bezan confirms the CAF is recruiting immigrants who can’t speak English or French
City News - World’s largest Vaisakhi parade is underway in Surrey
Mac’s Opinion - Canada Has a Serious Problem Nobody's Talking About
Society Unveiled - Mark Carney Has FAILED Canada | No Turning Back Now!
Marty Up North - Some of you have still never seen the video of McKenna bragging about lying to Canadians.
Ex-Bank of Canada Governor Sees 30% Recession Risk for Canada
Carl Vernon Talks - You’ll own nothing…
John Bolton - Carney, Trudeau... LIBERALS - They Should be in JAIL for THEFT
Not A Number - This is why the banks want rid of cash
Krayden’s Right News - Canada's 💰 Laundering Problem Just Got Worse
Johnny Harris - China’s Dirty Money Problem, Explained
Melissa - During a visit in the USA last week, Energy experts told MPs they are not even looking at Canada to invest in because of regulations and therefore lack of profits
Michael Guglielmin - SHOCKING: Canadian Manufacturers have lost faith in Carney's ability to negotiate a tariff deal with the US and are now paying to send PRIVATE CONSULTANTS to Washington
The Food Professor - Food (overall) inflation ranking, by Province.
Matt Cart - Canadians Stories On Life Today In Canada
Angry Mortgage Podcast - Dog Crate Condos
Juno News - Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller signalled that online censorship bills to tackle “online harms” will be a top priority for the now majority Liberal government.
National Post - Damien Kurek: The Liberal plan to silence the House of Commons
Moose on the Loose - BREAKING: Media DEMANDS Government Crackdown on Critics… “95% Support It”
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