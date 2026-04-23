Buckle Up!

Every day it’s a new level of crooked achievements for the political regimes pillaging the land mass formerly known as Canada. They are over achievers aren’t they?

It’s gotten to where there is (according to Carney) ‘no business case’ for a business relationship with America, he sounds just like Trudeau!

Good to know hey? Sure glad they figured that out for us so we can fully understand how crooked they actually are in Ottawa. We’ll cover that and a pile more of course.

Trigger Warnings are in effect, as always it’s going to be a bumpy ride lol

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Carl Vernon - Canada has FALLEN

Society Unveiled - The Left CAN'T STOP Taking L's!

aPauling News - aPaulingNews: Toronto racist trees. Aussie lesbian trapped in a man's body.

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Carney Calls U.S. Trade Ties a Weakness Canada Must Fix

Ryan Gerritsen - Carney just dropped this almost 10 minute video basically setting up Canadians for no deal with the US. What people need to understand, this is Carney's plan, and not because of Trump.

Tajan Cekic - Exposé on mark Carney

Ryan Gerritsen - From 6 years ago. A timeline of Carney while he was the Governor of the Bank of England. It discusses his use of “Forward Guidance” which guided the economy into ruins. This guy is an economic hitman.

Angry Mortgage Podcast - The Perfect Storm Of Destruction

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Wiretap Media - BOMBSHELL: James Bezan confirms the CAF is recruiting immigrants who can’t speak English or French

City News - World’s largest Vaisakhi parade is underway in Surrey

Mac’s Opinion - Canada Has a Serious Problem Nobody's Talking About

Society Unveiled - Mark Carney Has FAILED Canada | No Turning Back Now!

Marty Up North - Some of you have still never seen the video of McKenna bragging about lying to Canadians.

Ex-Bank of Canada Governor Sees 30% Recession Risk for Canada

Carl Vernon Talks - You’ll own nothing…

John Bolton - Carney, Trudeau... LIBERALS - They Should be in JAIL for THEFT

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Not A Number - This is why the banks want rid of cash

Krayden’s Right News - Canada's 💰 Laundering Problem Just Got Worse

Johnny Harris - China’s Dirty Money Problem, Explained

Melissa - During a visit in the USA last week, Energy experts told MPs they are not even looking at Canada to invest in because of regulations and therefore lack of profits

Michael Guglielmin - SHOCKING: Canadian Manufacturers have lost faith in Carney's ability to negotiate a tariff deal with the US and are now paying to send PRIVATE CONSULTANTS to Washington

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The Food Professor - Food (overall) inflation ranking, by Province.

Matt Cart - Canadians Stories On Life Today In Canada

Angry Mortgage Podcast - Dog Crate Condos

Juno News - Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller signalled that online censorship bills to tackle “online harms” will be a top priority for the now majority Liberal government.

National Post - Damien Kurek: The Liberal plan to silence the House of Commons

Moose on the Loose - BREAKING: Media DEMANDS Government Crackdown on Critics… “95% Support It”

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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