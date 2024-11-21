They would rather rule over the ashes of their nations than to transfer power to anyone.

Trudeau is no different. He loves his Nazi's, his minions still cover for them while his band of merry saboteurs, cronies and henchmen are busy not just burning down the house of Liberals, they could take all of ours out in a blaze of nuclear glory too.

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #Biden #Ukraine #Russia #War #WWIII

Sources, resources and links:

A remindr of what life is all about before we get into the dumpster fires: Benny Johnson The Greatest RED-PILL You’ll EVER Discover

Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 @pmarca "People who understand themselves as victims often demonstrate less concern for the hardships of others; they feel more entitled to selfish behavior; they grow more vicious against rivals. They gain a sense of moral superiority relative to everyone else." Full article here: Who the Woke Are

Saul Sadka @Saul_Sadka It took 90 years, but Jews and gays need to try and hide their identities in Berlin again

Karma is a bitch isn’t it Justin? Brian knows LILLEY UNLEASHED: Trudeau’s tweets come back to haunt him

This man would kill you all to “save his planet” and he’s not shy about telling you to let your kids starve for it. 6ixBuzzTV - PM Justin Trudeau implies climate change is more important than feeding your kids and paying your rent. Would you be surprised if he were offering MAID for the hungry? I mean food is after all asking for more than Globalists have to give…

Franco Terrazzano @franco_nomics The size and cost of the federal bureaucracy is out of control Trudeau increased the cost of the bureaucracy by 73%. Trudeau added 108,000 extra bureaucrats. Feds rubber-stamped $1.5 billion in bonuses since 2015. Full article: PBO report shows cost of bureaucracy up 73 per cent under Trudeau

This is a post full of gold nuggets, Holly breaks down the explosion of clone trooper expansion across the agencies. Lots of links! Holly Doan @hollyanndoan Details of federal public service managerial hiring spree since 2016 by department or agency…

Who can argue, it’s never Justins fault like it’s never Starmers fault like it’s never Bidens fault… it’s all ours right? LILLEY: Trudeau blames everyone else for his screwups

But fear not, he could make Taylors trip to Toronto “stress (and reality) free.” Taylor Swift's Toronto Eras Tour spurs city to move homeless to taxpayer-funded hotels 'for their own safety'

Freeing seniors out is not just a UK thing, it’s a globalist thing. The only difference here is that Trudeau will offer to kill you to preserve your dignity… Damian from Brighton @damian_from · Nov 20 Keir Starmer claims there is not enough money to keep pensioners in the UK warm this winter

What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian Canada... you ready??? In Rodez, France, they have started dumping waste and garbage on government buildings in protest.

They say it was a scheduling issue, because they were meeting with each other… can’t imagine why they might have greater concerns than the world. It’s called self preservation, I think that’s what took precedence for these 2 Meat Muppets: Why Biden & Trudeau Were Missing in the G20 Family Photo? Here's The Surprising Reason Asianet Newsable

Make no mistake, the US attacked Russia… CanadaPoli @CanadaPoli2 Accurate.

and for those who wonder who Joe Biden serves by starting WWIII: Randy Hillier @randyhillier This is a powerful indictment of Bibi, Zionism and their influence over America and its military.

Why are people like Trump and Gabbard a threat to the NWO? They are loyal to America, not to the handlers of Obama or Biden” @PragerU - THIS is Why Tulsi Gabbard Became a Problem For The Left

Pretty telling, they started it, now they run and hide because they know what they did. Sky News @SkyNews BREAKING: The US is temporarily closing its embassy in Kyiv

and they know the potential consequences. They F’d around, now Europe may find out. Sweden has put their population on notice NewsMajor NATO Country is Advising Citizens to Prepare for NUCLEAR WAR

This doesn’t mean the US will be safe, this map is Russia telling the US specifically what bases they will lose as this escalates. Queen Natalie @TheNorfolkLion This is absolutely terrifying, all for a country that has nothing to do with us. Russian state television showed the countries in Europe that will be hit by nuclear weapons if the war intensifies: "All it takes is three missiles and British civilization will collapse."

So is Ukraine/Russia the only war” humanity should be concerned with? The short answer is no, let’s look at the bio war.

It’s too normal, people know the dirty work done by NGO’s and lobbyists How many NGOs in Canada

Architects of Mass Murder like this one can’t do what they do without those lobbyists What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian Talking about architects of mass murder, here's one

Did you know that Dr. Theresa Tam was in charge of the Bio 4 lab in Winnipeg when Ebola & Henipah viruses were sent to Wuhan?

The breaking story behind the video below is being removed, why…. because it’s damning for every one of the people who not only brought us the Con/vid but their guardians in censorship as well.

They knew what they were doing, they did it anyway. The cover up and non reporting of this proves the sheer pure evil of the bio-weapon program conspired by our so called government

Meanwhile in Canada the Cocaine Randy and Trudeau are running cover. @TorontoSun Is it Cocaine Randy or the Other Randy? Liberals can't keep story straight on Randy Boissonnault.

They don’t want to talk about the 210 Kilos of Cocaine so they used his identity crisis and corruption scandal to soft drop Randy. The latest scapegoat of Trudeau’s cabinet while he tries to bribe Canadians to shut up. Randy Boissonnault leaves cabinet, prime minister says

Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics @DreaHumphrey Buckle up British Columbians. David Eby’s new Chief of Staff is Jim Rutkowski, Rachel Notley’s principal secretary when she ran Alberta into the ground with her far-left policies.

How evil are those lobbyists, without them a few butchers like this wouldn’t have any success, but here they are… dropping the age of butchery. Meg Brock @MegEBrock 🧵EXCLUSIVE: Here’s How A Small Band Of Pediatricians Pushed Medical Org Into Nixing Age Minimums For Sex Changes

It’s becoming easier every day to spot the political charade of pacification while progressing the agenda. It’s even clear in Alberta today as per Marty’s post. He makes it clear Daniel is not in line with what her approval rating suggests. Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker @Martyupnorth_2 This is what 91.5% approval gets you.

Alberta, did you read this??? WTH, the world thought you were getting better, guess not… Nov 20, 2024 Transgender Day of Remembrance: Minister Fir | Déclaration de la ministre Fir sur la Journée du souvenir trans

But in the meantime, the feds are still covering up for Nazi’s. Why? This hearing to release the names of a small fraction of them who made Canada home is an insult to Canadians, so why??? ANOTHER MEETING COLLAPSE...NAZI COVER-UP SCANDAL! Canadian Political Watch

and why is CBC whitewashing this story? Canada’s secret list of alleged Nazi war criminals | Front Burner CBC News

because they do not want you to see the truth that Nazi’s who came to Canada didn’t just peacefully pass away. They restructured and now almost 90 years later the Government of Canada spends more Trillions laundering $$$ through the Ukrano-Nazi regime that you can count. This relationship, this crime spree… is seriously disturbing Nicky P @cravecreative 💵🚨💣 Canadian Gov. website has 81 pages of Ukrainian projects that Canada is funding. Less than one page of these projects between 2022 & 2025 totals: $511,704,093.47. 00

The governments official report, you can read it for yourself. ONE country. We give Ukraine more $$$ than any other country on earth. International assistance projects funded by Global Affairs Canada

To close out with a laugh, did you know Canadians suffer 2 types of TDS? Not just Trump derangement syndrome, we also have the Trudeau derangement syndrom whereby we think someone will do something about Trudeau’s crime sprees, and we all squeal. Both side. The left squeals to protect him, we squeal to remove him, and Justice disappears into hiding. American AF 🇺🇸 @iAnonPatriot HOLY SHT

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

