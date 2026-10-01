Burning Down the House

Happy Lies and extortion day, brought to you by the commie 4th Reich (also known as the Liberal Party of Canada) This story really burns me. Too many Canadians are dystopia loving automatons without a shred of moral or mental capacity to distinguish lies from facts.

P.S.

Don’t bother squealing if you do drink the Jonestown reconciliation koolaid. I don’t prostrate for liars, thieves, extortionists, clone troopers, clowns, Commies or Nazis who don’t believe asking questions is allowed or that denying their koolaid driven delusions is a crime.

Divide and conquer, societal control explained:

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They’ve gotten tens of millions of dollars, never produced a shred of evidence, while destroying evidence that proves they are lying.

If I’m angry, it’s because way too many Canadians don’t have the guts for the truth. They will swallow the fake shame and guilt and pretend it’s ok. I wont. I serve no lies or liars.

Other than that... just watching the house down. it’s just another usual day of crime sprees by government and clone troopers busy being mindless NPC’s pretending to be the morality soldiers of the universe...

So yeah, Buckle up again, I will be the one most triggered tonight...

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When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

Dump The Chemicals!

Sources:

Satire Squad - 🚨 The irony of “Canada Strong”

RPN Entertainment - Wab Kinew: "Stank Beaches" (Team Canada Parody)

What’s Up Canada - The 'self-cutting' mental illness and antics of a captured nation.

934 Prayer Rooms While Millions Use Food Banks:

Nat and The Guy - Elbows Up Salute

Mark Carney and the Threat of an Internet Passport:

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Jamil Jivani MP - Carney Liberals are cosplaying as nationalists. I called one out to his face. The room erupted.

Matt Cart - Canada Is Becoming Impossible to Travel In

Cash Jordan - Trump Just Hit Canada SO HARD… NOBODY CAN LIVE THERE

CBC News: The National - 'You will pay': Trump adviser warns Canada not to 'interfere' with U.S. midterms

John Bolton - The End Is Closer Than You Think - A Brilliant American Gets It

Fight For Canada - CANADA COULD LOSE AMERICAN CUSTOMERS FOR GOOD

Canada hanging on a thread, unemployment and recession:

Elevate Clips - Steelworker Union Exposes Carney's Lie on Live TV

Forbes Breaking News - 'They're Being Taught A Little Lesson...': Trump Doesn't Hold Back On Canada

Fight For Canada - CARNEY GETS NOBEL BUZZ WHILE CANADIAN STEEL JOBS VANISH

Mortgage rates could start with a five, what that means:

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Angry Mortgage Podcast - Rate News BAD!

Ontario Real Estate with Mike Carpino - This Will Be WORSE Than A Housing Market Crash In BRAMPTON

Unfolded Finance - Canada Finally Admitted What 1982 Already Proved. It's Too Late To Prepare

Why renewal notices triggered the 1982 crisis, and why it matters:

Promethean Updates - Trump Unveils $15B Steel Giant as Carney Auctions Canada for Parts

When Assisted Death Becomes a Budget Line:

Prof. Jiang Flux History - CANADA'S PARADOX: Canada Is Not A Real Country! Who owns Canada?| Prof Jiang Xueqin

Why Canada is not a real country:

Satire Squad - 🚨 Indigenous spending up 298% to roughly $40B. Where’s the accountability?

When you can’t explain the last billion:

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Juno News - Indigenous spending has nearly quadrupled in a decade, hitting $40.8B in 2024–25 — yet just 41% of First Nations publicly posted financial reports.

CTV News - White supremacy among issues Canada needs to address for reconciliation

Chris Ryan - They told you 215 hidden graves at Kamloops. They never told you this:

Wiretap Media - 💥NEW REPORT: The Forgotten RCMP Report That Challenges Canada's Reconciliation Story

What’s Up Canada: Western Standard - Mixed reaction about potential destruction of almost 40k residential school records

How problem, reaction, solution creates consent:

Press For Truth - Truth And Reconciliation vs Righteous Denialism

Slangin' the Bizkit Podcast - The Truth and Reconciliation Scam in Canada....

Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver: ‘…to HELL with every last one of them!’

When all else fails, they take you to war:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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