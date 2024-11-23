Received 11/23/2024 3:29 pm

From: Natural Health Product Protection Association | nhppa.org

Dedicated to protecting Canadians' access to natural health products.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Shawn Buckley, Canada’s foremost constitutional lawyer in the natural health industry. With over 30 years of experience and a track record of defending natural health companies, raises the alarm on a pressing issue that demands immediate attention—the potential dismantling of Bill C-368, a critical piece of legislation designed to protect Canadians’ access to natural health products (NHPs).

NHPPA has made it easy to send your letter to the Standing Committee on Health, including MP Peter Julian, by filling out the form in this link. Send a letter now!

Urgent Call to Action

Here’s why this issue is urgent:

On November 21, NDP Health Critic Peter Julian introduced an amendment to Bill C-368 that could render it meaningless. Bill C-368 was created to reverse changes made to the Food and Drugs Act in 2023, which moved NHPs into the “therapeutic product” category. These changes subjected NHPs to the same punitive regulations as pharmaceuticals, including multi-million-dollar a day fines. If MP Peter Julian’s amendment is accepted in the coming days, it will leave these harmful regulations in place, undermining years of progress and grassroots advocacy.

Amendment Alert The Ndps Silent Sabotage Of Bill C 368 Nov 22 2024 148KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Wayne’s Substack

You deserve to know what’s at stake:

Health Freedom: This amendment could limit access to natural health products, impacting the over 70% of Canadians who rely on them.

Small Business Survival: NHP companies face crippling penalties that threaten their existence.

Government Overreach: The proposed amendment perpetuates unjustified regulatory control over safe, trusted products.

NHPPA has made it easy to send your letter to the Standing Committee on Health, including MP Peter Julian, by filling out the form in this link. Send a letter now!

Urgent Call to Action

Shawn Buckley’s unparalleled expertise, as President of the Natural Health Product Protection Association and author of The Charter of Health Freedom, provides actionable insights during this critical window.

Here is why we need your urgent help:

in June 2023 Health Canada moved natural health products into the therapeutic product category in the Food and Drugs Act. Now natural health companies and practitioners are subject to five million dollar a day fines and unreasonable Health Canada powers that are meant for dangerous chemical drugs and large pharmaceutical companies; Canadians have banded together to reverse this. MP Blaine Calkins introduced Bill C-368 to reverse the changes. With massive support led by the NHPPA, Canadians created enough political pressure to get this Private Member’s Bill into the Committee Stage. This is almost unheard of; on November 21, 2024, NDP Health Critic Peter Julian introduced an amendment to Bill C-368 which will make the Bill meaningless. If the amendment is passed, NHPs will still be subject to the powers and penalties that will be used to destroy natural health companies and practitioners. This is part of Health Canada’s Self-Care-Framework which is designed to take away our natural health products; we need to urgently stop this amendment. We need you to put pressure on MP Peter Julian and every NDP Member of Parliament so that the NDP party backs down and supports Bill C-368 without any changes; we need you to put pressure on every member of the Standing Committee on Health to reject the amendment.

NHPPA has made it easy to send your letter to the Standing Committee on Health, including MP Peter Julian, by filling out the form in this link. Send a letter now!

Urgent Call to Action

With only a number of days left before the amendment is either accepted or rejected, there’s no better time to address this issue.

NHPPA has made it easy to send your letter to the Standing Committee on Health, including MP Peter Julian, by filling out the form in this link. Send a letter now!

Urgent Call to Action

Time is of the essence, and you could play a pivotal role in raising awareness.

For more information and updates follow NHPPA at the following locations:

IG | X | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Rumble