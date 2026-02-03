Can You Feel it? The Quickening

Does it feel to you like the chaos, distractions, divisions, deceptions, deceit, propaganda, gaslighting and all around insanity is speeding up? It’s everywhere!

From Epstein and his global deviant brigade meets politics, propaganda, war, China, Iran, corruption, Ice it’s an incessant unhindered insanity fest at every waking moment.

If you feel it too... you are NOT alone,

and you are NOT crazy.

Keep calm and buckle up. It’s likely a trigger warning kind of show again!

Coming up on Tuesday:

Tonight we welcome Kathleen Acker Ramsey. A Contract specialist, author, teacher, leader, motivator and consultant. This will be the first of what will undoubtedly be multiple extraordinary discussions. Kathleen is not limited to just her courageous efforts as a Phizer whistleblower which will bring a great many revelations. Of course there will be confirmations of things we sensed and knew but were intentionally hidden from us all. She exposes the deception of what can only be considered premeditated crimes that impacted millions of people... if not the entire planet. That’s just the starting point.

Canada's Pattern of Corruption Nobody's Talking About - Mac’s Opinion

Who is Mark Carney? From Goldman Sachs to Central Banks & Net Zero Vision. - Hillier Investigates

Communism in a nutshell from a psychological perspective - Tajana Cekic

Government Spends More On Ostrish Culling Than Extortion Crime - Mario Zelaya

YOU ARE NOT CRAZY.. Nothing Feels The Same Anymore - Matt Cart

ChatGPT in a kids robot does exactly what experts warned. - InsideAI

The Social Contract in Canada is DEAD. WAKE UP! - Canada Uncensored

Conservative convention vote rejects child-transition policy resolution - Rebel News

RANT: Ottawa’s government entitlement culture is INSULTING - Canadian Taxpayers Federation

I didn’t play this one, my stomach couldn’t take the toxins but Charlie Angus is up to old tricks again here, fomenting dangerous violent delusion: CANADA WAS BORN DEFYING INVASION & VIOLENCE !!! - Charlie Angus

From Made-Up Numbers to Real Violence: The Pattern Playing Out Across Canada - Mac’s Opinion

SURVIVAL Is ALL Canadians Can Hope For - Matt Cart

CBC: The mouthpiece and the problem? - NowMedia Group

This Clip Just BROKE the Internet… Mainstream Media Is Actively Backing Carney - Moose on the Loose

WEF Whistleblower on Whether Klaus Schwab is EVIL? – Desiree Fixler - The Daily Heretic

Canada Is Losing the Courage to Defend Itself - LeDrew Rant

For those who have not lost the courage, start with this: The Game of Life - Kathleen Acker Ramsey

Now we tour the EPZ (Epstein Phenomena Zone) More than 3 million pages of the Epstein files released by DOJ - Trending Now

Maxwell Goes Public: Epstein Wasn't Alone, He Had at Least 25 'Accomplices' - Explain America

25 Epstein Insiders Cut Secret Deals: Ghislaine Maxwell Bombshell Court Filing - Law&Crime Network

‘In many ways these men seemed like kindred soulmates’: Ham on Trump and Epstein - CTV News

Yes, Trump Is In The Epstein Files | The Reason Why is INSANE - Benny Johnson

Did he say this with a straight face?! - Elsa Kurt

Idiocracy Wasn't a Comedy, It Was a Prophecy! - After the Credits

MELANIA TRUMP MOVIE PREMIERE — THE LEFT IS MELTING DOWN - TheRoverReport

