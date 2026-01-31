Canada - A Cartel Buffet

Carney was almost right about one thing in Davos when he said middle nations will be “on the menu.” I would argue Canada is not just on the menu, it IS the menu.

Battlefield Canada is not new, it’s been planned for a century. Future history will write the “who done it” that still remains to be seen by the people today.

Tonight the ride is going to get even more bumpy folks,

How the Left Decides What's Good and Bad - Blendr News

Reminder flashback to Wednesday’s show… IS CHARLIE ANGUS LEADER OF ANTIFA - CGPAPuppets

Winning! More and more detachments, precincts and jurisdictions are refusing the firearm confiscation scam! London area police services opt out of assault-style firearms buyback program - CTV News Newfoundland and Labrador refuses to partake in gun buyback - The Canadian Press

Joly wants new powers to ‘protect Canadians’ - NowMedia Group

Laws being used to modify behaviour - Tajana Cekic

Third World Canada Becoming More Of A Reality - Matt Cart

Premier Eby calls Alberta separatist talks with U.S. ‘treason’ amid unity push - CTV News

Carney links Trump’s jabs, tariff threats to CUSMA talks - CBC News

"Diversification is not an option" Canada's Auto Industry CEO Warns of Collapse - Windy Talks

Canada Is on the Menu — And It Wasn’t an Accident - Econ Empires

You hear me speak about Cartels as crime syndicates posing as government, well… The 5 Monopolies Running Canada's Economy (Protected) - Chill Financial Historian is the best new breakdown of the “Grocery Barons” and the truth about food inflation. Why Canadian phone plans cost 90% more than Europe. The “Big Five” banks and the mortgage stranglehold. The Air Canada/WestJet duopoly keeping travel unaffordable. The Supply Management “Milk Mafia” and Liquor Board markups and more.

Speaking of Cartels, the UN is still grinding out its assault via UNDRIP: DRIPA'S GOLDEN $BILLIONS. From Tahltan to Kamloops. - The New Westminster Times

Scott Bessent warns Carney not to 'pick a fight' with Trump ahead of trade talks - CBC News

“Respect Canadian sovereignty,” Carney tells US after Alberta separatists meet Trump officials - Global News

Meanwhile, Alberta separation Support is Massive & a Real Problem for Ottawa - Mario Zelaya

The next American threat you might not see coming - CBC News: The National

Secret RCMP memo warned of Alberta independence in 1981 - Rebel News

Why the USA Prepared to Invade Canada (The Classified 1930 Invasion Plan ) - The 51st State? - Cinematic History Tales

Canada... IF THEY ONLY KNEW THE TRUTH... - Slangin’ the Bizkit Podcast

Neil Oliver: Madness! - Neil Oliver

Even the globalists are having a brutal reality check and I'm here for it. Topher Project Ep 323 - TopherField

Why do you stay in prison, when the door is so wide open? - ringofgrim

