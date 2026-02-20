Canada: Clear & Present Danger

Carneys Communist Party made a deeply concerning move today that amplifies the warning I’ve been screaming for the longest time that the Liberal Party of Canada IS our existential threat. It has for a long time been my assessment that the “party” is the clear and present danger to not just our own people but to the western hemisphere.

People will say: “Why didn’t you warn us” when they learn about the things we’ll cover... a few different matters. Lying media, royal sacrifices, medical cartels, Dr Death, the coming civil unrest... annnd several reasons why it’s not only coming but inevitable.

Today’s top story should leave no doubt about how far our nation has strayed from reality, from duty, and from sustainability. We will hear some US responses to this, i’t s maybe worse than you expected and there is worse intel coming...

The good news is people beyond our silenced community are finally noticing, its not only going to get spicy, it’s terrifying to those who still possess their critical thinking.

Buckle up...

For all the receipts, details, links and resources:

Poor NYC…if only someone would have warned them!!! - Nick Freitas

HOT MIC 🎤 ROSEMARY BARTON CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SAYING THAT EVERYTHING SHE SAID WAS MADE UP - Marc Nixon

BREAKING: Shocking arrest of former prince Andrew - Sky News

This is a threat to the National Security of the United States. The Canadian Federal Government decided to FLUSH OUT their local talent and just announced New EXPRESSED ENTRY for immigrant categories of "skilled military recruits" into the Canadian Armed Forces - MJTruthUltra

If Canada follows through with recruiting Chinese soldiers to join their military, then Canada becomes a bigger threat to the Western Hemisphere than Venezuela was.

BRUTAL—American Media Demands Trump CUT OFF Canada NOW - The Elevate Report

Dr Ellen Wiebe: How to prepare for an assisted death - National Post

EXCLUSIVE: Ottawa Engaging Youth On Assisted Dying - Fight for Canada

When it comes to the cultural insanity of gender bending kids… This hit harder than any parenting advice I've ever heard - The Driven Man

Pfizer gave $11M to Canadian officials during COVID, who got the money and why? - Rebel News

BOMBSHELL Evidence Emerges: Liberal Michael Ma Was Director of China Front Organization - Moose on the Loose

Then we get to the CBC spin: Canada’s new military plan, explained - CBC News But did you know about the stand alone propaganda being jacked up everywhere? They have been preparing for this for a long time! This article ( 1 MIN AGO: Carney's 40-Nation Alliance Is ACTUALLY Happening — He Just Confirmed It on Camera!) is AI, and straight up propaganda from a channel registered in 2015 but not activated until 10 days ago… Canada Tomorrow is almost certainly a federally funded psyop prop.

They’re running interference while they continue merging with China as we see Minister Joly touts Canada as a leader in EV production, but $52.5 B in incentives has yielded one domestic EV, 33,000 lost auto jobs in 2025, and subsidies mostly benefiting U.S. manufacturers. - Juno News

A country without borders is not a country, and Canada's is wide open. Since 2019, at least 24,599 individuals have received refugee status without interviews or credibility tests. Meanwhile, Canada's population has increased 34.6% since 2000, while Europe's grew by roughly 5% combined. - Blendr News

Nitin Chopra Uncovers The Most Surreal Scams - Mario Zelaya

and people are surprised … Alberta’s #1 Baby Name Is Muhammad - Fight for Canada

The inevitable result will be: Canada is preparing for Civil Unrest. - realmikemartins

Mortgage Delinquencies Surge By 60% As Banks Begin Taking Homes Under Power Of Sale - Northern Perspectives

Where Are the Apologies? - Angry Mortgage Podcast

LOOK AT THIS! Canada Is Becoming A Third World Country - Market Mania

Ray Dalio: How to Survive the Coming Civil War and Plot to Use Debt and CBDCs to Enslave You - Tucker Carlson

Are there Canadian connections to Epstein? - Randy Hillier. In a word, yes. Many connections. In fact too many to be left unanswered.

The best video of the week? This one: The Psychology Of Gen X (Raised Without Applause) - Big Brain Explains

The last one may have been the best, but this one was perhaps the most inspirational: Teen walks up to man on plane, does something that leaves all the passengers stunned - Fact Volt Stories

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

