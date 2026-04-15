Canada FUBAR

Canada is “Fu@ked Up beyond All Recognition.” By days end Carney will have completed the scam he desperately wanted and most needed to fulfill his 4Th Reich agendas. Apparently we will lead the New World Order... whether you like it or not.

Canadians didn’t ask for this, they most certainly did not vote for this, there is nothing about Mark Carney or his regime that is legitimate, elected, wanted, needed, or even Canadian. The entire coup of Canada has been completed with manufactured plausibility and when needed barely plausible deniability.

Canada may be all out of runway after tonight and if folks think things were bad before.... I promise you the FUBAR is only just about to commence in earnest. Remember the ‘good ol days’ when Government used to be patient, they were ok with just taking 1/2 of what you earned in your life time year by year. Now they want it all, they want it now, and they want everything you leave behind too.

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The worst part is they also want to hurry, they are happy to delete if your not happy, they’ll just take it then...

There is no good news to share, only more turbulence, corruption, and warnings of already fully planned horrors yet to come.

Strap in, and don’t become an alcoholic!

Nothing to see in Toronto this week - CP24 - Police, military to conduct public safety exercise in Toronto this week

Liam Out Loud - Canada IS NOT a democracy. Explained in under three minutes with receipts

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Carl Vernon Talks - She just said the quiet part out loud

Matt Cart - Current State Of Canada....

Bakes on Things - The Moment Canada Needed Change… Is Gone

wealthmoose - 🚨 Read this slowly.

Ezra Levant - Things in Canada are about to get worse..

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: Carney uses fear of Trump not to fix Canada but to grab more power

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Fight for Canada - Mass Immigration Made Them Rich. Made You Poorer.

Tajana Cekic - Canada wants to fine its citizens 500k to leave 🤣

John Bolton - Canada - You Can Check Out Anytime You Like, But You Can Never Leave

Matt Cart - Canadians Are Losing EVERYTHING In The Condo Market... And Now Walking Away

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Carney Let China Buy Canada’s Critical Mining Companies! Smart Move?

National Post - Carney one seat away from majority as voters go to the polls in three federal byelections

Mario Zelaya - Why Do You Think MSM Didn't Tell Us the Full Truth?

Mario Zelaya - 🚨 BREAKING: A Liberal MP sent this text to Conservative MP Billy Morin today:

Matan Hazanov - Toronto's Violent Crime SURGED 50% in 10 Years!

National Post - A Quebec judge alleges Crown prosecutors are seeking absolute discharges and lighter sentences for non-citizens to avoid deportation from Canada

What’s Up Canada? - Oh, so that means two exempt from justice right?

The Official Record - Leaked: Liberals Preparing “Sanctuary Nation Act” To Launch After Majority Win.

Matt Cart - Canada Is Simply Unaffordable Now.. What Happens Next?

Society Unveiled - Conservative Gives Rosie a Much-Needed REALITY CHECK!

Tablesalt - WATCH: Five THOUSAND teens showed up for job fair in Canada ... but the jobs go to 40 year old immigrant men because business owners can charge $40k for the LMIA

What’s Up Canada? - I knew she looked familiar... aspiring swamp creature Former Deputy Chief of Toronto Shawna Coxon was appointed to become Deputy Police in Ireland

Promethean Updates - EXPOSED: Trump Names the Hidden War — Britain Has No Cards Left

Yuri Bezmenov’s Ghost - Here’s Ben Stein in 1979 describing television as an engine of cultural demoralization.

Chase Hughes - The Cheat Code for Controlling Conflict

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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