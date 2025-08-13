Canada Goes Bush Crazy

The truth is why the current crisis may be the straw that starts the revolution. Why? Anyone without their head up their butts or drunk on elbows knows that if we stop the dumpster fires in Ottawa, the forest fire crisis would be over too. But this is EXACTLY what the government wants.

The revolution is beginning whether you are aware or not, whether you are a participant or not... it's here.

Buckle up, we start with a “Welcome to Canada” from Karla Joy Treadway. As CP24 and every other ‘Mercenary Media’ corp out there is fully engaged in the propaganda and fear porn claiming that Canada is on track for another devastating wildfire season, renewing calls for more govt control.

I believe my friend William has a more accurate assessment, “the other Hegelian shoe drops… cause the Problem through massive forest mismanagement and lack of fire fighting resources, hype the Reaction with controlled media, and present the Solution invariably trending toward Tyranny.

It’s becoming all too obvious like this other report of fire crews battling significant wildfires in cottage country where I currently work from. It’s a trap, they are now enforcing access to water, because us stupid people are getting in the way of water bombers… No matter how bad they mess things up, they will spin a a way to tell people it’s anyones fault but their own, in spite of the year by year decline in fires.

Which brings us to the story of Jeff Evely, a Canadian Veteran Fined $28K for Walking in Woods after Nova Scotia Bans Hiking, Fishing, and Camping—Even on Private Land!!!

Even Brian Lilley unleashed on this story less than 48 hrs after Jeffs citation. Jeff has standing now, this wont go away without a fight now. In fact, Nova Scotia is already escalating with threats to turn off water to residents and Newfoundland RAISES Fire Ban Penalties to $150K & JAILTIME

Informed Consent Nova Scotia gives us a little context of how ‘over the top’ the current wave of Government over reach is.

1. Norman England’s Royal Forest Laws – Execution for cutting, entering, or poaching in protected royal forests. 2. Tokugawa Japan’s Kiso Cypress Ban – Beheading for unauthorized cutting or entering of protected cypress forests. 3. Ancient Greek Sacred Groves – Execution for harming trees or animals in sacred groves. 4. Bhutan & Nepal’s Spirit Forests – Severe beatings, exile, or ritual execution for violations. 5. Medieval Germany’s Bannwald – Hand or foot amputation for poaching or entering protected areas with intent to poach. 6. Nazi-Occupied Europe Restricted Forests – Execution or imprisonment for unauthorized access or poaching. 7. Modern U.S. National Forest Closures – Up to $5,000–$10,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail for entering closed areas. 8. Nova Scotia Burn Ban & Entry Ban – $25,000 fines for illegal burning or entering woods anywhere in the entire province during bans (no jail time). 9. Manitoba Wildfire Closure Zones – Fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to 2 years in jail for entering specific areas closed due to wildfire danger without a permit (does not apply to all forests province-wide). 10. Modern Conservation Closures (Various Countries) – Typically fines between $10,000–$20,000 and possible community service; for example, Australia enforces strict penalties for unauthorized entry into protected wildlife reserves to protect endangered species.

So as I asked the live viewers, do you think it could be due to just incompetence? Or is it possibly premeditated crisis manufacturing? It was one year ago when Steven Guilbeault was not only the Minister responsible for the poor forest management that caused the 2024 Jasper wildfires, he even cut the wildfire budget the year before. Wildfires that “destroyed 358 buildings in Jasper and left 40 percent of residents homeless.”

If you read the HSMC Substack titled: Forest Fires? Really? it looks everything BUT a natural crisis and the charts below corroborate that line of thinking.

34 years of declining fires and suddenly a wild spike in the year of the dragon drone.

Arson is not even noted in any of the MSM story lines. It’s straight up ‘fear porn’ from them. I wonder why? You’d think this guy would’ve actually got a more severe punishment then. Less than a hiker gets in NS

Our friend Tajana suggests Nova Scotia has gone full blown dumbass… and the guys at BLNDR NEWS see the doors opening wide for Canada's 15-Minute Cities

What are the ‘controllers’ not telling us? Not one MSM has reported the fact that in BC alone arson is the biggest issue. First reported by Scoops McGoo, new ‘Access to Info’ release has B.C. RCMP reporting more than 400 cases of forest arson between Jan 2023 and June 2024. Only B.C. responded to the request despite AB, SK, MB, ON, QC divisions also being tasked. Released only after complaint to Info Commissioner

And the AI bots are making the most of it, here they claim a new term you may soon see: Ontario Faces “Particulate Matter Summer” as Wildfires Choke the Air

WTF is a “particulate Matter Summer” you may ask? It’s the next invisible threat… the next justification ‘for your safety’ they need to strip away a few more freedoms.

It means those who can, are getting out, whomever is left, will be forced to fight for their lives. Canadians Are Leaving in Record Numbers — It Just Hit a 58-Year High as more and more people realize how bad it all is, people are asking in mass: Are Property Taxes A Scam In Canada?

Even the RCMP know, they have been warning of the discontent for some time saying "Police warn Canadians may revolt once they realize how broke they are"

Some “remainers” are preparing for “Civil (civilized) Disobedience, our friend Vincent Gircys posted:

Looking for a convoy group to Nova Scotia to explore the great outdoors. Perfect time of year to enjoy the natural God given rights and beauty. The Canadian Charter of Rights still exists. See you all there.

It looks like a plan to me!!!

Even Dan Dicks at Press For Truth suggests: Take A Hike Nova Scotians!! No Really, Go Take A Hike It’s Your Constitutional Right!!

Up next we have another story that yet again highlights everything wrong in this country and how things got so atrocious. This is weaponized corruption at tax payer expense. CBC could and should more accurately be described as mercenaries, than media. They must be replaced. They are the most culpable force behind the greatest, and escalating extortion and corruption in the history of our country. This is a shocking story of a routine CBC hit-piece gone HORRIBLY WRONG. You're going to want to bookmark this one. (before you are forced to prostrate yourself again for a lie)

By now you will have heard A bombshell judgement was released August 7th by BC’s Supreme Court, declaring Aboriginal title over land in Richmond, including private property. If this stands, it has massive implications for private property across BC. Read the highlighted sections for yourself:

BC’s Supreme Court, declaring Aboriginal title over land in Richmond, including private property.

Moose on the loose breaks it down for us. David Eby is giving away Canadian's land to first nations with no say from British Columbians Yes, you heard that correctly, the BC Supreme Court is STEALING Land From Homeowners & Businesses... GIVING it to First Nations

Finally, and arguably the most important message of the night also comes from David. Live a life outside of all of this. It will only make you crazy if you don’t.

Thank you for being here!

