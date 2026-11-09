Canada Goes Full Mark Carnage

Editors note: “I’m catching up on several Substack publications that for one reason or another were held back for a while. Enjoy!” - Wayne

You couldn’t make this shit up if you tried! Overnight, everything of concern in Canada has been erased, replaced with a never ending charade of theatre to keep everyone confused and guessing while he does whatever the hell he pleases to set up Brookfield at the expense of Canadians.

Carney was only elected via devious shenanigans, mercenaries in media, censorship, propaganda and fake polling. I don’t understand why the uniparty clone troopers love blaming trump for our own corruption. And then blame us because we don’t blame trump. Oh I know… gaslighting is all they’ve got left.

It didn’t happen overnight.Canadians are going to have a new “daddy” whether they want it or not.

The question that remains is will it be

A) China.

B) Geneva.

C) America.

Until Canadians realize they are just a colony and the 4 way intersection of the super power resource rush has crosshairs on Canada. Until then the plundering and suffering and decline will continue.Canadians have refused to fulfill their obligations to become legitimately Sovereign, so they will continue being plundered until they decide to hard stop it.

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Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

Riverbend Ranch

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

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A real person from our team is waiting to help you get the solutions you need!

Sources:

RPN Entertainment - Team Canada: The Tariff Titanic

Market Mania - 🚨BREAKING: Interest Rates Are EXPLODING — Canada Is F*CKED

EU Made Simple - 🇨🇦 Liberals widen lead as Canada looks closer to Europe 🇪🇺

Vesper - Carney admits on tape: When voters blocked his ESG plans, "We" Central Bankers acted like "Regulators" going around the voters through the BACK DOOR!

What’s Up Canada - The exact cycle of the past 45 years of successive cartels posing as governments.

IsItSafeYet HitlerWasSocialist DemocratPartySlaves - Carney is Blackrock's Bankruptcy Trustee! Carney wrote April 2019, "If some companies and industries fail to adapt to this new [anti-carbon] world, they will fail to exist."

Spencer Gatten - Carney CAUGHT In Massive EU Lie... As US Issues BRUTAL Warning

Elie Cantin-Nantel - Canadians, do you want Ursula von der Leyen to rule over you? Because I sure don't.

Fight for Canada - TRUMP MOVES TO CUT CANADIAN GOODS OUT OF U.S. CONTRACTS

Fox Business - Canada, EU don't realize they just gave Trump 'a win,' panelist says

PortuguesePai - "Mark Carney is a Carpetbagger" - Professor Exposes the Truth

The Maple Conservative Girl - Is Carney's Summit A COVER For A Secret Europe Plan?

The Elevate Report - “They Are Preparing For War!” | China Passes Wartime Law As Carney Clashes With Trump

Matt Cart - Alberta’s Massive AI Data Center Problem Is Just Beginning

Mat Piche - I Moved To America… And Finally Understood Why Canada Is Falling Behind

Massimo - Justin Flom's insane house with hidden doors

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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