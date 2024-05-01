A blinking cursor on a fresh blank page can be especially intimidating for even seasoned writers, particularly when the subject has been so tainted, or is as sensitive as this. Here are 10 things & tips you need to know from our experience on how to successfully navigate your first discussion on Canadian Sovereignty, or lack thereof: Sovereignty means not being subservient to another country’s laws, such as UK’s BNA Act.

1. Justin Trudeau calls it “the Quebec problem” … he knows it.

In fact… he grew up with the dirty little secret his father leveraged into a national suicide pill. These days the junior Trudeau (if in fact he really is one not withstanding) is far more flamboyant than his father in his mocking of Canadians who he see’s merely as the ignorant hosts of his parasite cronies who continue to maintain the charade, the illusion, the myth that Canada is a “Sovereign Country, only Defacto Doctrine applies. The problem for Canadians is that the “opposition” plays their dutiful role in maintaining the illusion, the charade, the De Facto.

When I questioned a former Conservative Leadership candidate on Canada’s Defacto situation he laughed while stating: “So what, we rule through implied consent” …

let’s just say I was there because he was seeking my platforms support… and the rest of the meting didn’t go so well for him. He may (or may not) have learned the cost of mocking respected independent media, he didn’t even come close to winning.

2. When Danielle Smith says “It works for Quebec” … she knows it too.

When Danielle tell you “We took a little page out of Quebec’s book” readers need to understand why I’m launching this piece. What you learn here should inspire you to want to do it now, an Iceland I mean. When you know you know… and you can see she coyly thinks of it as her own little secret weapon.

3. Quebec knows it, they’ve blackmailed the powers that be and the west for decades to cover it up.

Canada is not sovereign, and you can darn skippy bank on the fact they know. It seems Canada was never formed properly in law, but The de facto doctrine prevents anarchy. If so, then it exists due to the de facto doctrine. (That’s why they “rule by implied consent) Canadians are told the British North American Act (“BNA Act”) in 1867 united the four provinces (Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia) into a political entity called Dominion of Canada.

Being sovereign means not being subservient to another country’s laws. But the 1867 BNA Act is a British law. In fact, the UK Government web site, legislation.co.uk, lists it

4. How can you have a Sovereign Nation… with a “Not Withstanding Clause” … on Sovereignty???

Sovereignty – Definition

The U.S. Supreme Court defined what sovereignty means in their 1793 landmark case, Chisolm v. Georgia.

The U.S. Supreme Court defined sovereignty in the famous 1793 Chisolm v. Georgia case:

“The supreme, absolute, and uncontrollable power by which any independent state is governed; the self-sufficient source of political power, from which all specific political powers are derived; the international dependence of a state, combined with the right and power of regulating its internal affairs without foreign dictation...” Share

5. Canada is Not Sovereign

Pierre Elliot Trudeau and Queen Elizabeth signing the Constitution Act in 1982

Pierre Trudeau patriated (NOT repatriated) the 1982 Constitution Act from the UK. But having to ask permission from another country means Canada is not sovereign.

In 1982 Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau “patriated” the BNA Act from the United Kingdom. Basically, it was asking the UK to create a Constitution (Charter of Rights and Freedoms + the BNA Act) for Canada.

As the BNA Act is a British law, and that law supposedly formed the Dominion of Canada as letters patent for the gov. gen., to take his position in the corporation sole, then Canada is not sovereign. In short, it is not “self-sufficient”, nor “without foreign dictation.”

6. Be specific? Ok, Canada is Defacto because it is NOT Sovereign.

People love clarity. The members of the so called government of Canada are anything but clear, on anything. They have by collective beneficial design made sure this was the muddiest well of discussion possible. To be clear, when you explain the cause of the differential between what people should expect: freedom and Prosperity in a safe and lawful land versus what we are seeing… can you see the root cause?

De Facto Doctrine Duhaime’s Law Dictionary defines de facto as: “a matter of fact; something which, while not necessarily lawful, exists in fact.”

Albert Constantineau

Canadian Judge Albert Constantineau’s 1910 law book, The De Facto Doctrine states on page 5:

“The (de facto) doctrine is necessary to maintain the supremacy of the law and to preserve peace and order in the community at large, since any other rule would lead to such uncertainty and confusion, as to break up the order and quiet of all civil administration.” On page 5 Constantineau continues, “The history of the world is the history of kingdoms and empires, and civilizations de facto, becoming de jure, because they are de facto.” In short, the de facto doctrine, out of necessity (public policy) prevents anarchy.

The de facto doctrine is in Section 15 of Canada’s Criminal Code :

Obedience to de facto law

15) No person shall be convicted of an offence in respect of an act or omission in obedience to the laws for the time being made and enforced by persons in de facto possession of the sovereign power in and over the place where the act or omission occurs.

So is the de facto doctrine in Canada’s Criminal Code because Canada is not sovereign?

Hmm… Canada’s Criminal Code uses the de facto doctrine

Can anyone expect different results when no one wants to discuss the root cause? The lack of discussion only creates far greater unknowns. What will the current trajectory get? What does a nation have to do to escape the mess?

7. Do Your Research

Walter Kuhl was MP in 1935-1949 for Jasper-Edson

Walter Kuhl was MP in 1935-1949 for Jasper-Edson. He concluded Canada is not sovereign. (Wikipedia)

London’s Hyde Park is near Buckingham Palace. Walter Kuhl was granted access to the Queen’s private library underneath Hyde Park. He concluded that Canada is not sovereign.

Walter Kuhl’s research included accessing the Queen’s private library underneath London’s Hyde Park. That is why Kuhl concluded Canada was never lawfully confederated into a sovereign state. Kuhl discussed this in Parliament. The Hansards recorded it.

The website The Myth is Canada has some excellent information. For example, it has the 1976 letter from Walter Kuhl, former Member of Parliament, to Rene Lévesque, then Premier of Quebec.

London’s Hyde Park near Buckingham Palace

In 1965 Rogers Smith wrote a book called Ho Canada! Smith also states Canada is not sovereign. It also details his search in Canada for a copy of the BNA Act (he found none).

So does this mean Canada does not legally exist? Well, maybe not quite.

Rogers Smith could not find a copy of the BNA Act in Canada

8. Ignore our tips, feel free. Russian Roulette doesn’t last forever

There is no one true way to go about building a Society. A Sovereign Constitution makes it a peoples playground to experiment with it. Sovereignty however protects said nations from foreign influence, of any kind. The current vision of Canada is being reengineered in real time, before your eyes, without your consent. Thats because we do not have the protection of Sovereignty, and we never will without enduring the struggle of a recognized process called “Constitutional Conventions”. That’s where the lie takes over and you will almost immediately get dismissed as “Conspiracy theorist, Freeman of the land, Strawman or just one of those…”

If you’re ever planning on having fun again, you and all of our readers will want to learn about Iceland too.

9. A cure in plain sight?

This clear picture will look a whole lot nicer when you understand a few things that happen when a nation decides to become Sovereign, I mean truly Sovereign. It’s not an impossibility, it wouldn’t even be that difficult. The process Iceland went through was the very same process that America went through when they seated their Constitution to become truly Sovereign.

Do they have a not withstanding clause to pull the rug out from under the will of the people? No. They do not.

Their sovereign status is recognized by the international community. Another reason they have a seat on the International Security Council and Canada never will. Consider that a bullet dodged my fellow Canadians. After all we can only imagine the damage Trudeau could do in a position with that much power!

The highlight is that Canada would immediately become debt free, the debt of the criminals goes with the criminals. Just like when the proceeds of crime get stripped to cover victim costs. In this case it’s called Odious debt. That’s a Trillion+ dollar savings right out of the chute!

One of the other things that happens when the process of seating a constitution. All previous treaties, agreements, borders, policing, courts, military all need to be agreed upon and re-established. What would this do to the WEF Liberal One Rules Based World Order control of Canada??? Well…. back to scratch for them, 90 years of globalist prep work would be down the drain, over, done like dinner.

So Canada…. Please, it’s time to do an Iceland!

10. The discussion is coming whether you want it or not, because Quebec does.

Millions of folks will attempt to ignore this discussion, they will succeed until it effects them directly, and it will sooner than later. Why do I say this? The nasty battle of Quebec Separation is rearing its head again, this time the discussions will be very very VERY different.

In Conclusion

Canada Day is a national holiday every year on July 1st. In 2017, the federal Government spent half a billon dollars celebrating Canada’s 150th “birthday”. Even if Canada is not sovereign, the de facto doctrine allows us to celebrate being “Canadians”, eh?

