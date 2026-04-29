Canada is A Crime Scene

it’s just good old basic critical thinking 101.

It’s always has, and always will be the fastest way to uncover the crooks and their crimes for law enforcement and investigative reporters. When a system works correctly...

So, when you neuter law enforcement and the media, is it then no wonder why Canada is in the running for #1 world wide on the white collar and money laundering over achievers?

It seems that all we can do at this point is track the schemes, scams, and shenanigans bleeding Canada dry and leaving a trail of social devastation, there is a new one almost every day.

CBC Amplifying Terrorist Narratives:

The only thing we the people do know for sure within the manufactured cacophony of noise, propaganda, programming and psychological abuse is that Canada looks more like a crime scene than a country.

Buckle up folks... there will be triggers!

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Canadian Taxpayers Federation - BREAKING: Massive government debt in Carney’s budget update.

The Buried Record - The Richest Families on Earth All Appeared at the Same Time — Right After the Old World Was Erased

How Dynasties Appeared Overnight:

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Carney’s “Strong Economy” Narrative COLLAPSING

BertaProudDad - Mark Carney delivers his fiscal update

John Brassard - “Democracy Dies in Darkness” - “Just 5 minutes after a vote late last night that saw Liberals seize control of Committees (incl. Ethics), they moved a motion on a document production order about Carney’s conflicts to darkness. North Korea, Russia, China level stuff here!”

Western Standard - EXCLUSIVE: University of Lethbridge donor withdraws $150K gift to school after Widdowson arrest

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LIsa Robinson - Pickering’s SECRET Asylum Hotel EXPOSED: You will pay $7M/Year starting in 2027 - YAY - No choice!

this guys garage - GM Canada Tells Committee What Liberals Didn’t Want to Hear

Canada Info - DEBUNKED: Economist shuts down Liberal MP’s fiscal claims

Ragona Sisters: Canadian Real Estate & Market Talk - Small Businesses Collapsing Across Canada | What's Really Happening

Canada Info - Another $90 billion? Liberals LOSE IT as Conservatives say 'Who thought Trudeau could be outspent?'

Shannon Stubb, M.P. - $1 TRILLION GONE from Canada

John Bolton - CARNEY"S Sovereign Wealth GRIFT - A FOOL and Your Money

Juno News - Bill C-2 seeks to expand financial surveillance, allowing banks to freeze or flag accounts based on government suspicion without court orders. It could permanently extend tools used during the Emergencies Act response to the Freedom Convoy. C-2 also tables a cash ban over $10K.

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Jason James - There was a key moment at Mark Carney's sovereign "wealth" fund announcement that most people missed. A reporter asked Carney who would be managing the fund. Carney danced around the question and never answered it. Do you know why? Because he proposed this fund to the Trudeau government in 2024. A fund that was to be managed by....



Brookfield. Adam Chambers - September 2024: "The creation of a multi-billion-dollar investment fund seeded with federal government money and designed to attract additional investments from Canada’s large pension plans...

...global investment firm Brookfield Corp. pitched the proposal and could be an investor and possibly manage the fund, with hopes that pooled investment dollars would reach $50 billion."

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa - Before you celebrate the Liberal government's new "border security" law, Bill C-2, READ THIS

Canada Info - Gangs in the port? Why Canada’s ports are a playground for organized crime

Mark Goldberg - CBC's says @CBC 's "acting as a mouthpiece for narratives by terrorism entities, something that would have been unfathomable 20 years ago"

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Society Unveiled - Carney's FAILURES Are Now Canadians Fault!...SERIOUSLY?!

The 49th Report - "We Win If You Lose": Trump's Brutal Trap For Canada

Wealth Navigator - WEF Davos Exposed They're Terrified

Open Source Intel - BREAKING 🔴 The United Arab Emirates, OPEC’s 3rd largest oil producer, announced it will leave OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1.

Martyupnorth - After the UAE leaves OPEC on May 1st, it will be unrestricted, and able to open the taps.

martyupnorth - This is why the United Arab Emirates is leaving OPEC. It's a geopolitical move.

ProfSteveKeen - Financial Crash Expert: A Once In a Lifetime Crisis Is Coming

The Elevate Report - UAE Leaves OPEC—This RUINED Carney's Agenda

Chris Norlund - Something just cracked the world order

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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