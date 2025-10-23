Canada is Worse Than a 3rd World Country, Here's Why.

Ego. The level of duelling ego’s in this country make it in my opinion worse than a 3rd world shit hole.

Why? Because too few want to be honest about what is going on here, from any side. They pretend it isn’t the way it is, that the things aren’t happening, and that they can fix it while denying the reality. Just vote harder baby!

The difference? Tyranny through “Implied consent” isn’t a nation or a country.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Those societies that are 3rd world shit holes know they’re 3rd world shit holes, they don’t deny it and they don’t still pretend to be morally superior. The pretending will only ensure we do end up equal 3rd world shit holes.

The pretending will sooner or later stop, and then it will get ugly for the world to see.

The biggest reason I say it’s worse, is because it doesn’t have to and shouldn’t be this way, yet here we are.

A little exhaustion and frustration just means we’re human and in the fight, not oblivious or care free about it all. I don’t think anyone in the fight is immune from those things. I can’t come on here and be smiley, that would be intellectually dishonest lol. Some can, I can’t. I am genuine, a cynical optimistic pragmatist lol There is little that boggles my mind lately except our societies level of tolerance and intellectual dishonesty.

Buckle up...

Sources, resources and links used in this show:

- MacKinnon: If budget fails ‘election there will be’ - CP24

- Damning report shows CRA callers getting bad advice - CTV News

- Isn’t it going to be so great that Carney is going to just do it automatically for us all???? What could go wrong you ask? Well nothing, 17% of the time....

- CRA HITS ROCK BOTTOM - Michelle Ferreri

- Comparing Canada vs. Saudi Arabia makes you realize just how great life could be if we did things right. Canada has the potential to be the wealthiest - hrh_elliot

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Canada ERUPTS as Mexican Cartels Do The UNTHINKABLE! - PJ The Belt

- Canadians Are TERRIFIED to Visit Donald Trump's America - Gad Saad

- Almost 470 Billion dollars gone. Some things money can't buy, but for everything else there's the Canadian taxpayer! - govt.exe is corrupt

- Hey Canadians you deserve better - Sarah’sLife5

- Former RCMP Investigator Unveils Corruption Investigation Results - Forum Daily News

- PURE DESPERATION! Media SPREADS Rumor That 5 Conservatives Want to JOIN the Liberals!? - Moose on the Loose

Share Wayne’s Substack

- BREAKING: New Allegations RCMP Is Silencing / Threatening Its Own Officers - Northern Perspective

- If ownership of private property in Richmond, B.C., is transferred to Aboriginal title, a landslide of similar rulings could follow. - BlendrNews

- How can a culture that traditionally had no concept of ownership suddenly “own” vast tracts of land that Canadians bought, paid taxes on, and maintained for generations? - Tom Marazzo

- How Far Down? - Angry Mortgage Podcast

- It’s Happening: Canada’s 2025 Bolshevik Revolution - Fight for Canada

- The billionaires behind the ‘No Kings’ - Glenn Beck

- 43% of Young Canadians Are Planning Their ESCAPE (Here's Where They're Going) - Selling in Hamilton

- "This will AFFECT everyone in 1-2 weeks... | Douglas Murray" - Point of View

- As many as 500,000 illegal foreigners could be living in Canada right now and as per what Deputy Minister Harpreet Kochhar told MPs, there is no way to know. - Nico Lagan

- "Either the Country Becomes Islamic, Or There's Violence." - Dr Peter Boghossian

- This interviewer is basically telling Carney that if you don’t make the millions of immigrants who are about to lose their status Canadian citizens, they are going to resort to crime so what are you going to do about it. Unbelievable. - Ryan Gerritsen

Share Wayne’s Substack

- DUBLIN RISES: Irish Citizens Explode in Wrath After Algerian Migrant Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl – Police Attacks Protesters - The Gateway Pundit

- The Citywest R*pe Scandal EXPLAINED: Declan Ganley Reveals What’s Really Going On! - Ivor Cummins

- Christians are facing a genocide in Nigeria 🇳🇬 the UN is silent, left wing media is silent, protestors and demonstrators are silent and western governments are silent. - Chris Ryan

- Liberal MP dismisses church attacks - Rebel News

- Nothing but the religion of peace right? - What’s Up Canada?

- The internet DIED - Carl Vernon

- Bill Gates believes RICE and meat production make large Co2 emissions - Lord Bebo

- he climate agenda isn't driven by governments or public will anymore. It's a bank-led operation. - True Calling

- Restricting the poor by forcing people to buy carbon credits for energy consumed under Stakeholder Capitalism’s Net Zero - Richard Jeffs

- HORRIFIC: Americans Are Stealing Organs From Canadians - Michael Knowles

- Former CIA officer Kevin Shipp says the agency’s infamous MKUltra mind control program wasn’t a conspiracy theory, and may still exist today - Mario Nawfal

- How We’re Creating the Dumbest Generation in History - The Psyche

- Authentic Media Media

Share Wayne’s Substack

- IF by Rudyard Kipling (A Life Changing Poem) - RedFrost Motivation

- I don't know who this man is, but listen to what he says about digital ID and military veterans - Britain Is Broken

- Renewed Strength Like Eagles - The Wheat And The Tare

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti