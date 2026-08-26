Canada - The End

Not even life support can keep the carcass of Canada from its own suicide by ignorance. I’m not referring to our clear eyed community of course, I’m speaking of the programmed and propagandized who, looking at the headlines for the past few days is a way bigger % of Canada than I would have guessed.

Since Carney sabotaged the Trade deal with the USA he also nailed the right narrative for the propaganda. I say so because of the overwhelming attacks I’ve received from conservatives who now suddenly want to defend Canada’s right to be a Chinese proxy, How dare Trump tell us we cant serve China!!!!

You can’t even make this level of retardation up these days. In an instant the whole country forgot about every lick of corruption and treason.... because the news and ‘Dear Leader’ never lie right?!?!?!?!

They finally managed to unite the right and left with vague innuendos and allegations without a single document coming to light. Canadian politicians are angels right?

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We’re going to see a lot tonight that proves they are not but it won’t matter. The new uni-citizens will defend Carney to the death thinking they are defending Canada while they assist the demise of it.

Say ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ to someone with a lick of intellect and they will hear you saying ‘suicide is better than compromise.’ They’re actually telling you they would rather support a deal with China than America.

The conversation we should be having fifty years into a coup:

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If not a single politician or citizen in our country can function based on anything BUT whatever Trump says, does, gestures or farts, if self sabotage is better than a deal, who exactly is your daddy?????

For the rest of us who live in reality and can digest the reality of Billions in corruption every year within a system designed to protect the bad guys. We can see it’s built to be this way... and that Canada is DOA it just hasn’t arrived there yet.

We’re going deep tonight, buckle up there will be triggers.

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

Sources:

Segment one sources:

decoy - They said this wasn’t happening..

Ceuta crisis, migrants chaos, and the Red Cross response:

News 24 - Sickening reports of sexual assaults by illegal Moroccan men in Ceuta exposed

Rebel News - Illegal Migrants Have Taken Over The Streets of Spain

Liberal Hivemind - Well... This didn't age well.

Segment two sources:

Managed Decline, Three Nations, One Crisis:

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Tal Oran - TheTravelingClatt - France, UK, & Canada Let Them In…Now They’re COLLAPSING!

Make That Change - How Canada Lost Billions to Corruption

SNC Lavalin bribery and the $280M penalty:

Vesper Digital - SHIELDED BY DESIGN | How Parliament Avoids Accountability

Robin Hillier - 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐭?

How NSICOP and NSIRA Hide Government Secrets:

The Bureau - Muslim voter campaigns target up to 80 Canadian ridings as coordinated push sought to make Gaza decisive in 2025 election, report alleges

Video Advice - He Exposed the Secret Religion Running the West

Prince Ea - Modern LIFE is a SCAM (WATCH NOW) (2026)

Nexpo - The Internet's Deepest Rabbit Hole

How AllatRa Became the Puppet Master of Climate Misinformation:

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Former Member’s Account, Coercion and Group Sex in AllatRa:

Chuck Hackler - We weren’t raised… we were forged.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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