Canada's Dirtiest Secret

We recorded this interview in April, literally just before Carneys alleged election. Since then it has lived in the front of my brain ever since. The establishment’s control over every media apparatus is doing everything in their power to stop this interview from being seen.

Myself and Peter R MacIsaac listened to these gentlemen blow the whistle with hard facts. Every Prime Minister since 1985, every last one of them has been compromised to foreign interference. That was only the beginning of this discussion. MSM won’t touch this.

Near the 38 minute mark I gathered my thoughts and asked a question I did not think they would answer honestly. As I was asking it I almost hoped they wouldn’t, it would be reality shattering … they did answer, honestly.

No one in Canada can truly understand the slide into 3rd world status until they understand this interview.

It’s too bad every Canadian doesn’t know any of this before they vote because I’m afraid the next leader is ordained to be Beijing.

This evidence that CSIS was neutered to insert agents loyal to Muslim leader “The Aga Khan” which is a title not a person, leader of The Shia Nizari Ismailis, (who were known as the “Assassins”).

In 1984 Pierre Trudeau attended a WEF event with Aga Khan chairing the meeting. This was where the suppression of oil & gas begins in Canada. Since then, it’s been the steady managed decline we can all see, few can describe, and almost NO ONE can pinpoint the origins of.

Please help our fellow Canadians understand what we truly face. It is literally up to us.

