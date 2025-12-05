Canada’s FO Phase, Woke & Broke

We know how much the successively corrupt governments have been F’ing around. We may know how broke and broken we are but most Canadians still haven’t figured it out... yet. But they will, sooner than later.

From “zee penetration” (of China & others),”gender bending” to invasion disguised as migration, stolen elections, democracy is just a lie and we know that here too. They can no longer hide their failures, but why are some of us immune to it?

Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride, as always.

How China Embedded Itself Into Canada's Government CSIS spent years tracking coordinated CCP interference across Canada — targeting candidates, ridings, diaspora communities, and political networks. These were not vague suspicions. They were formal intelligence assessments delivered directly to senior officials.

Yet Canadians never heard about it.

Critical findings were withheld, delayed, or filtered through NCISOP, the National Council for Intelligence and Security Oversight Panel — a little-known body with the power to classify and bury threat information before it ever reaches the public. - Hillier Investigates

This was all perfectly predictable. In the battle between ideology and practicality, practicality always wins. A more vulgar way to say it is FAFO. Canada and Canadians are entering the “Find Out” phase. - Martyupnorth

Did Liberals Steal The Election ? - Hillier Investigates 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 — Was the outcome shaped long before Canadians voted?

A Deep Dive into Geopolitical Influence & Narrative Manipulation

Recently released intelligence briefings show the Liberal Party was formally warned about foreign interference networks—including Chinese Communist Party influence operations—beginning as early as 2018.

These documents indicate that “Trump-style” narratives were being weaponized by Beijing and absorbed directly into domestic political messaging.

China remains one of the most advanced actors in the world at long-horizon psychological influence, shaping public opinion slowly and strategically.

This video investigates how those same narratives were adopted inside Canada, how they aligned with Liberal political strategy, and what role this may have played in shaping public sentiment, media framing, and ultimately voter behaviour.

And now?

The so-called “Longest Ballot Committee” appears poised to insert itself into Pierre Poilievre’s by‑election.

But this time, they may face scrutiny and pushback of their own.

This is not a partisan rant—it’s an examination of how influence really works in modern elections.

