Canada's Last Gasps?

It's hard to come down from the rush of something exciting and positive to a reality that is none of those things. We have to navigate both highs and lows.
On Monday we started a community down an exhilarating path, today is not like that when I look around.
I've sat with people and listened as their last breathes leave them. I feel similar emotions sometimes when I look around, hear the voices of anguish and listen to what's happening in Canada. Our souls resonate from a higher place, while our bodies get drug through the muck. All we can do sometimes is try to navigate the muck together and help each other while dealing with the day to day lows while continuing the path to a better, more hopeful and higher resonance.
I'm not a doom scroller, I'm a realist with uncompromising faith. That means I don't deny the muck, I just try to get through it the fastest way possible because I know that's the fastest way to whatever beauty comes afterward.
Buckle up folks...
Sources for tonights show:
Chase Hughes - When Confusion Becomes a Weapon
Mario Zelaya - NDP MP Crosses Floor. Carney Locks in Majority
Toronto Sun- LILLEY UNLEASHED: Why Carney is on his way to a majority government
Toronto Sun - FISCAL CONSERVATISM IS DEAD IN CANADA: Carney and Premiers like deficits and taxes
Shawn Ryan Clips - The Secret Meeting in 1913 That Changed the Entire World
Catherine Austin Fitts - The Great Taking Is Here, BlackRock Just Proved It.
Camus - Dario Amodei (CEO of Anthropic) just issued a stark warning on the AI job apocalypse — and the timeline is shockingly short:
NowMedia Group - Canada's dirty secret: A rich nation, struggling to feed itself
Market Mania - LARGEST Real Estate Funds FREEZE WITHDRAWALS! As Housing Market Crashes!
Inner Elevation - The math that ended families
Matt Cart - Canadians Can't Afford To Bury Their Loves Ones? SPIKE In Unclaimed Bodies
Cash Jordan - Trump 'CUTS OFF' Cuba... Communists "DOOMED" as Fuel Vanishes, Food Riots EMPTY HAVANA
Raymond Ibrahim - The Real Rot in Western Society
Daily Pursuit of Truth - Did This Muslim Just Say That?
Angela Rose - An amazing and BRAVE response to the leftist and Pro-Palestine protestors from Mooné, an Iranian woman living in the US
Lauren Chen - Brits should be out in the streets over what was done to their daughters.
Goldie Ghamari - Oh look. The idiot who kicked me out of caucus for "Islamophobia" two years ago because I was raising awareness about radical Islam in Canada is now talking about Islamic Sleeper Cells in Canada. Doug Ford you idiotic fat fuck. I told you so.
Kirk Lubimov - Islamic Regime's operatives & IRGC using the Angelican Church to cover their identities in Canada?!
Canadian Capital Clips - Former RCMP Officer EXPOSES How Canada Is A Safe Haven For Illegal Criminals
Ironclad - INSIDER: The CJNG’s Reach Into Canada Reveals Ties to Iran, China, Corruption & Venezuela
Andrew Lawton - The Liberals have forced C-9 through the Justice Committee after barring debate and amendments to their anti-religious freedom bill.
The Daily Heretic - The Islamophobia SCAM Project – Sheikh Khalid Al-Hail
Hans Amato - The most fucked up thing about modern life is that being healthy requires you to actively fight everything around you
Chase Hughes - The Truth About Who You Really Are
Money Mentality4 - Why Most People Stay Average
Chase Hughes - The Idea That Changes Everything
