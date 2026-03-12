Canada's Last Gasps?

It's hard to come down from the rush of something exciting and positive to a reality that is none of those things. We have to navigate both highs and lows.

On Monday we started a community down an exhilarating path, today is not like that when I look around.

I've sat with people and listened as their last breathes leave them. I feel similar emotions sometimes when I look around, hear the voices of anguish and listen to what's happening in Canada. Our souls resonate from a higher place, while our bodies get drug through the muck. All we can do sometimes is try to navigate the muck together and help each other while dealing with the day to day lows while continuing the path to a better, more hopeful and higher resonance.

Share Wayne’s Substack

I'm not a doom scroller, I'm a realist with uncompromising faith. That means I don't deny the muck, I just try to get through it the fastest way possible because I know that's the fastest way to whatever beauty comes afterward.

Buckle up folks...

To get the Fiduciary Duty Notice:

Email Kathleen or Email Wayne and we will sent it to you directly! greatnessawaken@protonmail.com & contact@whatsupcanada.org

Thank Kathleen

If you appreciate Kathleen’s generous assistance, consider a gift. She is a single mom, I know she will appreciate it!

Buy a Coffee

Here is a complimentary email list of MP’s. You know what to do with it!

Canadian Mp List Amended 470KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Follow Kathleen on X: Thegameoflife101 on YouTube: The Game of Life 101

Sources for tonights show:

Chase Hughes - When Confusion Becomes a Weapon

Mario Zelaya - NDP MP Crosses Floor. Carney Locks in Majority

Toronto Sun- LILLEY UNLEASHED: Why Carney is on his way to a majority government

Toronto Sun - FISCAL CONSERVATISM IS DEAD IN CANADA: Carney and Premiers like deficits and taxes

Shawn Ryan Clips - The Secret Meeting in 1913 That Changed the Entire World

Share Wayne’s Substack

Catherine Austin Fitts - The Great Taking Is Here, BlackRock Just Proved It.

Camus - Dario Amodei (CEO of Anthropic) just issued a stark warning on the AI job apocalypse — and the timeline is shockingly short:

NowMedia Group - Canada's dirty secret: A rich nation, struggling to feed itself

Share Wayne’s Substack

Market Mania - LARGEST Real Estate Funds FREEZE WITHDRAWALS! As Housing Market Crashes!

Inner Elevation - The math that ended families

Matt Cart - Canadians Can't Afford To Bury Their Loves Ones? SPIKE In Unclaimed Bodies

Share Wayne’s Substack

Cash Jordan - Trump 'CUTS OFF' Cuba... Communists "DOOMED" as Fuel Vanishes, Food Riots EMPTY HAVANA

Raymond Ibrahim - The Real Rot in Western Society

Daily Pursuit of Truth - Did This Muslim Just Say That?

Angela Rose - An amazing and BRAVE response to the leftist and Pro-Palestine protestors from Mooné, an Iranian woman living in the US

Lauren Chen - Brits should be out in the streets over what was done to their daughters.

Goldie Ghamari - Oh look. The idiot who kicked me out of caucus for "Islamophobia" two years ago because I was raising awareness about radical Islam in Canada is now talking about Islamic Sleeper Cells in Canada. Doug Ford you idiotic fat fuck. I told you so.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Kirk Lubimov - Islamic Regime's operatives & IRGC using the Angelican Church to cover their identities in Canada?!

Canadian Capital Clips - Former RCMP Officer EXPOSES How Canada Is A Safe Haven For Illegal Criminals

Ironclad - INSIDER: The CJNG’s Reach Into Canada Reveals Ties to Iran, China, Corruption & Venezuela

Andrew Lawton - The Liberals have forced C-9 through the Justice Committee after barring debate and amendments to their anti-religious freedom bill.

Share Wayne’s Substack

The Daily Heretic - The Islamophobia SCAM Project – Sheikh Khalid Al-Hail

Hans Amato - The most fucked up thing about modern life is that being healthy requires you to actively fight everything around you

Chase Hughes - The Truth About Who You Really Are

Money Mentality4 - Why Most People Stay Average

Chase Hughes - The Idea That Changes Everything

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee