Canada’s New Dark Lord

Who is going to end the Coup of Canada? Anyone? Hello??? No one???

Does it matter if AI finishes us off first? Few can argue we are in dark times, are darker times coming? I believe indeed they are. Especially due to the fact we continue allowing ourselves to be replaced, we even think it’s cool.

We didn’t have to wait long for the first and next, next, next stupid things Mark Carney does.

What sickens me is… well there is a lot about this man, this illegitimate coup of Canada but let’s start with the deception, the blatant lies, the warmongering, the WEF/EU Agenda and the cover being run by the Mercenaries in the “Establishment Media.” It’s beyond just ‘propaganda,’ it’s complicity in what amounts to treason.

Last time I checked, Ukraine was NOT a G7 nation, yet Carney made sure to invite the green goblin Zelenskyy to attend. WHY??? Sebastian gives some insight into the EU closing ranks with Ukraine, and Carney. The EU’s Diplomatic Irrelevance Will Impact Europe's Future is also Carney’s opportunity to expand the scam, to bleed Canadians even more under fake “Carbon Scams,” in perpetuity…

If you don’t agree, or can’t keep up to the taxes, have lost everything, or just want to there is a program called MAID waiting for you. In fact Dr Wiebe has a perfect record of killing people. Read this and your blood will run cold as to what passes for “Dr” in British Columbia. We demand a review of Dr. Ellen Wiebe’s euthanasia practice. Please consider signing this petition. If this person is not a monster, what is?

We are in very very dark times, overwhelming times. This Nun gives a grave warning regarding the depopulation agenda, and calls out the Pope as the spiritual leader of the evil globalists behind it all.

Add knowing this to the Special Report Panel on Saturday trying to stop the mRNA experiments and you will understand why this mass murder program needs to be stopped. Unfortunately the only thing between our extinction and stopping it is us. Millions of lives literally depend on what we do in the very near future. As the Sister said, we are running out of time, get involved. Here is an exhaustive mass of resources along with letters to President Trump and RFK Jr.

This free online resource provides EVIDENCE that the mRNA platform is a biological weapon delivery system and its ongoing and expanded use constitutes a grievous crime against humanity. - James Roguski

Oh but wait, there’s more! Evil is overwhelming us. AI-generated avatars are now delivering court rulings in Arizona.

I’m not a fear monger but I believe that if you aren’t reasonably afraid of AI and where this is going… I think you’re probably being intellectually dishonest. On this subject I get seriously triggered when I get called a fear monger (you’ll see if you watch the show). The comments you wont see that were ongoing for 20 minutes calling me a fear monger and sharing propaganda. It’s exactly that apathy which points out who exactly is dangerous to humanity. I’m with Glenn on this one, You Must Learn To MASTER AI...Before It Masters YOU

If not… Experts show why WW3 over AI is almost inevitable. A new shape-shifting robot from the University of California, Santa Barbara, can switch between solid and liquid states on command. SCIENTISTS CREATE ROBOT THAT MELTS AND REFORMS—JUST LIKE THE T-1000 Inspired by embryonic cells, this breakthrough in programmable micro-materials is straight out of sci-fi.

If you grew up with Terminator 2, you know exactly where this is going. A machine that flows through cracks, reforms instantly, and adapts like a living creature? Sounds a little too familiar. It’s an engineering marvel, but let’s be real—we’ve all seen how this movie ends. Terminator's T-1000 Robot Is Now A Reality, See The Horrific Footage | GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Thank you for being here!

