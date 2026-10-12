Canada's Self Implosion

or is it the 4th Reich? No, I do not use that term lightly at all. When you understand the full context of this weeks shows, you will fully understand too. Accuracy matters in reality, not so much to the narratives of our “Cartel Captors.”

After a wee tour through the Canadian wastelands, we take a deep look at London. Cui Bono right? Who benefits? Follow the money, always. How London Runs the World’s Dirty Money, Britain’s second empire, the one where we are just line items on the asset sheet. Trillions hidden offshore, the scale explained:

Then it gets darker, an expose of the original plans for the 4th Reich

Now, full disclosure we didn’t get all the way to the “Reichy” part of the deep dive in this show, grab the Tuesday show: Crosshairs on Canada, or the Wednesday one: Carney’s New World Order, New Reich, or Bust?, or Thursday’s: Herr Carney Has a Bad Week lol.

I do tend to go deeper than anyone else.

Britain_s offshore havens and elite capture:

The same one the WEF, Brookfield, the UN, and the New World Order sponsor Mark “Carnage” Carney to liquidate. Its hard to say he isn’t doing a good job for the crown isn’t it. How the Bank Created Digital Money and Shifted the Narrative:

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RPN Entertainment - Mark Carney as Lord Carnquaad Appoints His Wife Ocean Envoy - $1.2 Billion

John Bolton - Canada Needs An Enema - It's Abnormal & Unhealthy A new mafia_ accountants fueling global tax theft:

Elie Cantin-Nantel - EXCLUSIVE: Will Witt Warns Canada’s Anti-Trump Obsession Has Gone Too Far

Fight for Canada - TRUMP ADMIN SHIFTS BORDER FOCUS TO CANADA Canada’s Incredibly Lax Border and Unprecedented Immigration:

Angry Mortgage Podcast - TWO Canadas

Moose on the Loose - Carney Is About to Have a SERIOUS New Problem in Quebec Cayman Islands, ‘We have no secrets’, then the startling stats:

Ryan Gerritsen - So it’s been reported by the Toronto Star that $25 billion in procurement contracts which were awarded between March 2025 and July 2026, nearly a third of them went to U.S.-controlled firms

What’s Up Canada - In layman's terms, we're funding terrorists to help them learn how to install Sharia Law. How London spun a spider’s web of offshore secrecy:

Jamie Sarkonak - Check out the demographics of Brooks, AB, since 2001.

CTV News - NGO says climate change driving child marriages and teen pregnancies

Lloyds Newsletter - THEY WANT YOU GONE: Tax-Funded Paper Demands 50% Global Depopulation

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Roman Baber - Under the Liberals Canada turned into a hub for money laundering & terrorist financing. Where real power hides, who really decides your country’s future:

Vesper Digital - BANK OF LIES | Bank of Canada Helped DESTROY Housing Affordability, Now Blames Everything Else! How Low Rates Fuelled the Housing Bidding War:

Canadian Nest - It's Not Retirement: Thousands of Retired Canadians Are Living in RVs Full-Time in 2026 Why Thousands of Canadian Retirees Live Full-Time in RVs:

Moconomy - The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire | How London Runs the World's Dirty Money Inside offshore clients, insider trading, fraud and tax evasion:

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