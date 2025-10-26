Wayne’s Substack

Canada’s Slippery Slope

It’s the “Bullsh*t” that makes the slope slippery
Oct 26, 2025
By design not coincidence. Our challenge as people is to find clarity, a way to get some traction or we will continue watching ourselves picking up downhill speed until we eventually hurl over the cliff.

You wouldn’t step in it if you saw it on a bus or sidewalk but it’s unavoidable when it’s raining this bullsh*t from the peak. We watch as they keep pouring it on us whenever they see us stop slipping.

It’s time for that “Hollywood” style of last second “Cliffhanger save. Does Canada and us as authentic Canadians have it in us? Can we save ourselves? I think we can...

Buckle up!

So what’s a mere 3 billion dollars to CBC when you getthis kind of… “Comedy” of delusion in return: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are on a boat! | This Hour Has 22 Minutes

So let’s start tonights ‘torture’ with What's Happening In Canada Today? - Matt Cart. It’s hard to deny feeling like a "FOREIGN IN OUR OWN COUNTRY" Canada BECOMES The 3rd World! - PJ The Belt.

WAKE UP! Larry Brock lambastes Liberals for calling Conservative bail reform bid 'fear-mongering' - Canada Info

The Truth About DEI and Liberal Racism | Jamil Jivani Speaks Out - Society Unveiled

Canada was richer than US in 2010! Now we are 40% poorer! - Satire Squad HQ

A civilization is defined by its ability to discern truth from falsehood. What happens when every apparatus built for that purpose is systematically dismantled? “We are now navigating a world without a compass. The predicament is not just dangerous; it is existential. The question is no longer just “what is true?” but “how do we find out, when the paths to truth have been deliberately destroyed?” - Bret Weinstein

If CBC is whinging about you, you're winning - Greg Wycliffe

How Elites Brainwash the Masses – Sowell Knew the TRUTH - Sowell Unfiltered

Is this my most important short educational video....EVER? Which essentially explains everything that is happening to us today? I think it may be. - Ivor Cummins

Is Silicon Valley creating our cyborg replacements?! - Glenn Beck

Statement on Superintelligence

We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is

  1. broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and

  2. strong public buy-in.

Red December: The LIBERALS Want It ALL Before Santa Arrives - It's a set-up - John Bolton

Revolt or Revolution? I think a revolt is in order. Long past due in fact

ELBOWS DOWN: Canadian money flowing into U.S. economy - Toronto Sun

Carney’s Office DEFIED an Order of the Ethics Committee to turn over all records related to his SECRET BACKROOM meetings in NYC & London w/ global investors tied to Brookfield. What is Carney so desperate to COVER UP? - Michael Cooper

Official letter on Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics letterhead dated September 25, 2025, addressed to Marc Bibeau, Office of the Prime Minister, from Michael Chong, Chair, regarding a study review of the Conflict of Interest Act. It details defiance of a committee order to produce unredacted records of meetings with global investors tied to Brookfield, demands compliance by October 20, 2025, and notes further actions if not met. Second image shows excerpt from House of Commons Procedure and Practice, Third Edition, 2017, page 985, explaining standing orders on production of papers and documents, including requirements for compliance and potential consequences.
Every single Prime Minister for the past 45 years + has been compromised. Corruption rules, not democracy. Thats fact, not hyperbole.

Quebec wants the money that is given to the Oil and Gas industry in Alberta. If Carney agrees to meet the Bloc leader 6 demands, Blanchet might support the Liberal budget. - The Real Mr Bench

Here’s the 6 demands the Bloc gave Carney to support his budget. It’s time for Alberta Independence - Keith Wilson, K.C.

A table with two columns labeled Condition and Description lists six political demands. First row details compensation payment of approximately 1.4 billion to reimburse Quebecs final federal carbon rebate distributed in spring 2025 following Quebecs cancellation of independent carbon pricing system. Second row describes Age Security OAS bonification to increase OAS payments for seniors aged 65 to 74 extending full benefits to younger cohort to address cost of living pressures. Third row covers health transfers in federal with 5 to 6 billion annual increase to transfer payments to provinces over five years. Fourth row explains new infrastructure transfer program establishment of a dedicated federal infrastructure transfer fund to provinces aimed at funding public works and regional development projects. Fifth row outlines first time homebuyers creation of a program offering interest free loans to first time buyers to improve housing affordability amid rising costs. Sixth row discusses Indigenous funding increased access and construction of affordable non market social housing initiatives for If the Bloc indicated it will vote against the budget potentially triggering an election these demands align with the partys broader focus protecting Quebec interests in minority Parliament.

Canadian Cities DETERIORATE Under Decade of Liberal Terror - Fight for Canada

BREAKING: Two residents are taking the City of Montreal and its Mayor Valérie Plante to court. They have not fulfilled legal obligations to maintain public safety and order. This is two years overdue. Residents across Canada and the US should do this in their cities too.

You can’t even make this shit up in a nightmare but yes, Imam Says Muslims Are Victims Because Muslims Kill People!

This Speech By Rocky Will Change Your Life - He reminds us that we all have the strength to keep moving forward, no matter what life throws at us. It’s about knowing your worth, going after what you want, and never blaming others for where you are.

Stay mighty, stay blessed.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

