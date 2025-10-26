Canada’s Slippery Slope

By design not coincidence. Our challenge as people is to find clarity, a way to get some traction or we will continue watching ourselves picking up downhill speed until we eventually hurl over the cliff.

You wouldn’t step in it if you saw it on a bus or sidewalk but it’s unavoidable when it’s raining this bullsh*t from the peak. We watch as they keep pouring it on us whenever they see us stop slipping.

It’s time for that “Hollywood” style of last second “Cliffhanger save. Does Canada and us as authentic Canadians have it in us? Can we save ourselves? I think we can...

Buckle up!

So what’s a mere 3 billion dollars to CBC when you getthis kind of… “Comedy” of delusion in return: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are on a boat! | This Hour Has 22 Minutes

So let’s start tonights ‘torture’ with What's Happening In Canada Today? - Matt Cart. It’s hard to deny feeling like a "FOREIGN IN OUR OWN COUNTRY" Canada BECOMES The 3rd World! - PJ The Belt.

WAKE UP! Larry Brock lambastes Liberals for calling Conservative bail reform bid 'fear-mongering' - Canada Info

The Truth About DEI and Liberal Racism | Jamil Jivani Speaks Out - Society Unveiled

Canada was richer than US in 2010! Now we are 40% poorer! - Satire Squad HQ

A civilization is defined by its ability to discern truth from falsehood. What happens when every apparatus built for that purpose is systematically dismantled? “We are now navigating a world without a compass. The predicament is not just dangerous; it is existential. The question is no longer just “what is true?” but “how do we find out, when the paths to truth have been deliberately destroyed?” - Bret Weinstein

If CBC is whinging about you, you're winning - Greg Wycliffe

How Elites Brainwash the Masses – Sowell Knew the TRUTH - Sowell Unfiltered

Is this my most important short educational video....EVER? Which essentially explains everything that is happening to us today? I think it may be. - Ivor Cummins

Is Silicon Valley creating our cyborg replacements?! - Glenn Beck

Statement on Superintelligence

We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is

broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and strong public buy-in. Sign and share the letter

Red December: The LIBERALS Want It ALL Before Santa Arrives - It's a set-up - John Bolton

Revolt or Revolution? I think a revolt is in order. Long past due in fact

ELBOWS DOWN: Canadian money flowing into U.S. economy - Toronto Sun

Carney’s Office DEFIED an Order of the Ethics Committee to turn over all records related to his SECRET BACKROOM meetings in NYC & London w/ global investors tied to Brookfield. What is Carney so desperate to COVER UP? - Michael Cooper

Every single Prime Minister for the past 45 years + has been compromised. Corruption rules, not democracy. Thats fact, not hyperbole.

Quebec wants the money that is given to the Oil and Gas industry in Alberta. If Carney agrees to meet the Bloc leader 6 demands, Blanchet might support the Liberal budget. - The Real Mr Bench

Here’s the 6 demands the Bloc gave Carney to support his budget. It’s time for Alberta Independence - Keith Wilson, K.C.

Canadian Cities DETERIORATE Under Decade of Liberal Terror - Fight for Canada

BREAKING: Two residents are taking the City of Montreal and its Mayor Valérie Plante to court. They have not fulfilled legal obligations to maintain public safety and order. This is two years overdue. Residents across Canada and the US should do this in their cities too.

You can’t even make this shit up in a nightmare but yes, Imam Says Muslims Are Victims Because Muslims Kill People!

This Speech By Rocky Will Change Your Life - He reminds us that we all have the strength to keep moving forward, no matter what life throws at us. It’s about knowing your worth, going after what you want, and never blaming others for where you are.

Stay mighty, stay blessed.

